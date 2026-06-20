5 Best Basketball Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Few genres have proved more durable than the sports movie. The best sports movies of all time offer an adrenaline rush comparable to that of a live sports event, with the added rooting factor of having spent time with the players off the court. Yet, basketball is woefully underrepresented amongst movies when compared to baseball, football, boxing, wrestling, and race car driving. That's surprising, considering the intensity and dramatic stakes inherent to the sport.

Because of their rarity, a basketball movie feels unique, and hoops fans rejoice anytime a new one hits theaters. There are several great basketball-centric films that, despite being seemingly lost to time, are worthy of being placed alongside "Love and Basketball" and "Space Jam" as some of the best basketball movies of all time. Thanks to cable, home video, and streaming, many great titles are waiting to be rediscovered, especially if you need a fix once the playoffs are over.

The following overlooked basketball films span decades, from the 1970s to the 2000s, showing the sport's lasting impact throughout the years. Like the best sports movies, these titles are not simply concerned with who wins the big game, but rather what the victory means to the players and coaches both on and off the court, making them perfect viewing whether it's basketball season or not.