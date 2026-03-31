The 1970s was perhaps the greatest decade for cinema ever, and the best '70s movies of all time are beloved to this day. Yet many films from that era that are considered classics today were huge flops when they were first released. Rejected by critics and audiences alike, some of these films carried the stink of failure with them for years before they were re-evaluated. Time, as they say, is the ultimate test of a film's worth, and many '70s movies that were written off at first have held up better than some of the biggest box office smashes of that same decade. Thanks to cable showings, home video releases, and streaming, these flops have finally flipped all the way around into hits.

Here are five '70s box office bombs everyone needs to watch at least once. These titles all came from major directors from who took big swings that didn't pay off at first, only to be considered home runs in the end. Spanning a variety of genres from comedy to noir to thriller, these films offer something for everyone. Considering how good their legacies are, you might be surprised to learn that these were deemed failures upon their release. It just goes to show that even the savviest moviegoers can get it wrong every once in a while, especially in a decade that was rife with so many great titles to choose from. But hey, it's never too late to catch up with something that's worth watching at least once (if not multiple times).