10 Worst CW Shows Of All Time, Ranked

The CW, as many knew it, is largely defunct today. In its modern form, the channel just focuses on game shows and airing Canadian dramas. If younger viewers were to stumble upon this channel for the first time today, they'd never imagine that it once hosted a barrage of popular shows of various genres. These included everything from the Arrowverse superhero programs to the audacious musical/comedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" to steamy romantic melodramas like "Gossip Girl." These shows were cheap-looking and cheesy, but at their best, they could scratch a certain itch.

However, the tragic decline of The CW as a platform for major original scripted programming doesn't retroactively make every CW production a masterpiece. On the contrary, The CW has delivered its fair share of creative misfires that didn't help the network evade dubious critics. The worst CW shows (ranked below from "least worst" to worst) capture the artistic nadir of this network's forays. Some were reality programs that missed the mark, while others were narrative-driven shows working within the all-too-familiar CW mold.

Whatever genre or aesthetic they belonged to, these shows were staggering misfires. At least The CW being a husk of its former self means programs this bad won't reach the airwaves again.