Every Arrowverse TV Show, Ranked From Worst To Best
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For roughly a decade on The CW, a sprawling tapestry of interconnected superhero TV shows drummed up a sizable fanbase and brought to life various DC Comics storylines. The Arrowverse, which started with "Arrow" and then went on to encompass five additional shows, was a massive enterprise full of creative highs and lows. The often labyrinthine Arrowverse timeline, though, still captured the hearts and imaginations of countless viewers. For many, these shows delivered the definitive live-action versions of The Flash or Martian Manhunter.
As these shows attracted the same viewers, you may have only watched "Batwoman," "Black Lightning," or any other Arrowverse show. Looking back on this massive universe of small-screen programs, it's more manageable than ever to see it shortcomings and accomplishments. That task gets even easier when ranking the Arrowverse productions from worst to best, based on their initial critical reception. This exercise lets one explore this universe one show at a time while celebrating the creative pursuits that excelled.
At first glance, the Arrowverse can look a little too towering for its own good. Ranking its various pieces makes everything more digestible and reaffirms why this universe was so popular.
6. Legends of Tomorrow
- Cast: Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell
- Showrunners: Phil Klemmer, Chris Fedak, Keto Shimizu
- Rating: TV-14
- Episode count: 110
- Where to Watch: Netflix
After "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Supergirl" (the latter of which originally existed in its own continuity), where could the Arrowverse go next? Why, to a slew of obscure DC Comics villains and heroes, of course, who all reluctantly teamed up to form the titular group of "Legends of Tomorrow." Originally, this was a more straightforward entity obsessed with explaining its time travel machinations. These initial, less confident episodes serve as the basis for the show's general critical reception, which was exceedingly mixed.
Chiefly, critics were endlessly frustrated by the show's expository dialogue and lore. The excessive chatter didn't offer much room for characters to thrive. Opting for some more expected plot turns and character beats in the first few episodes, despite the premise's seemingly unlimited possibilities, also left many soured.
The shrug-worthy responses to the first crop of episodes contrast sharply with its later reputation as a wackadoodle TV show full of insane subplots like Gorilla Grodd (David Sobolov) going back in time to kill college-aged Barack Obama or anything involving the furry blue critter Beebo. Over its seven seasons, "Legends of Tomorrow" evolved into a must watch series. The imagination fueling its later creative resurgence, though, wasn't abundant enough in those initial episodes for critics.
5. Batwoman
- Cast: Ruby Rose, Javica Leslie, Rachel Skarsten
- Showrunner: Caroline Dries
- Rating: TV-14
- Episode count: 51
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
From the very beginning, "Batwoman" had some immense difficulties to overcome. For one thing, it was rooted in the mythology of Batman, a character who'd left a high artistic bar in his film exploits. The obscure leads of "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Black Lightning" didn't have that same legacy to live up to. Meanwhile, there was the whole chaos of the show's lead getting recast between the first and second seasons, with Javica Leslie taking over from Ruby Rose.
It would've been more shocking if the show didn't come off as disjointed after all this turmoil. Unsurprisingly, critics found the series only fleetingly successful. Chief among the complaints was that it didn't offer much new compared to other Arrowverse shows. The initial episodes struggling to let Rose's Kate Kane stand alone and constantly referencing the existence of Bruce Wayne were similarly groan-worthy. Batwoman's various fight scenes scored some applause, but even that wasn't universally praised.
Despite the initially lukewarm buzz, "Batwoman" did endure past its recasting madness to last three seasons. Considering all the obstacles in its path, that's a respectable run, though the show's artistry never really rose to the occasion. Even Gotham's finest stumble sometimes.
4. Arrow
- Cast: Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey
- Showrunners: Wendy Mericle, Beth Schwartz
- Rating: TV-14
- Episode Count: 170
- Where to Watch: Rental or purchase on Amazon Prime Video
Today, "Arrow" is an easy (and, in some ways, understandable) punching bag. The show epitomized economic "grounded" superhero storytelling that refused to embrace cartoony comic book antics. Stephen Amell's acting as the titular lead often underwhelmed. The unresolved plotlines in "Arrow" also left a sour taste in the mouths of viewers. Then there's the worst stretches of the show's history, like that now-infamous fourth season.
Still, even with those elements at play, it's easy to forget that when "Arrow" began airing in 2012, it was seen as a bit of a coup for both The CW and TV superhero fare. The show's first season was praised for delivering compelling drama, standing heads-and-shoulders above other early 2010s superhero shows like "The Cape." While those programs wallowed in inert drama, critics grooved towards "Arrow's" entertaining storytelling and engaging cast.
This approach to live-action superhero shows had its initial detractors, but generally, "Arrow" hit the ground running with acclaim. That proved enough to sustain a lengthy run as well as being the crux of a larger shared universe. In hindsight, it's easier to see the cracks in this enterprise. However, that doesn't erase the reality that "Arrow" changed comic book shows and no one noticed.
3. The Flash
- Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker
- Showrunners: Gabrielle Stanton, Aaron Helbing, Todd Helbing, Eric Wallace
- Rating: TV-14
- Episode Count: 184
- Where to Watch: Netflix
"Arrow" originated the Arrowverse, but "The Flash" is the program that really kicked this shared things into high gear. This production both established this universe stretching far beyond Oliver Queen's vigilante exploits and introduced countless heightened elements that would prove crucial for later crossover events. But before endeavors like "Crisis on Infinite Earths," there was just "The Flash" and its standalone charms.
Even though Grant Gustin didn't play The Flash in Zack Snyder's "Justice League," his charming work as the show's titular lead was a core reason for its initial widespread approval. Instantly embracing silly storylines rather than dancing around such material via grim n' gritty "reality" and delivering plenty of exciting action that could only involve a Speedster, "The Flash's" initial episodes brimmed with confidence. Even The Flash's superhero costume received major kudos, an impressive feat given how many poor superhero TV show outfits exist.
"The Flash's" critical praise pointed to a virtue future DC shows happily embraced: these programs shouldn't be afraid of the goofy charms that made these comic book characters legends in the first place. Leaning into that practice certainly helped "The Flash" zoom to impressive levels of critical adulation.
2. Supergirl
- Cast: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood
- Showrunners: Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller
- Rating: TV-PG
- Episode Count: 126
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Hitting CBS airwaves in October 2015 (followed by The CW for its next five seasons) was not a bird nor a plane, but rather Melissa Benoit's Kara Zor-El A.K.A. Supergirl. This upbeat do-gooder fought all kinds of villains and had several memorable superhero pals, including Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) across six seasons of television. That whole era was built upon deeply positive critical reception commending "Supergirl's" creative team for nailing the optimistic, feel-good charms of this character's classic incarnation.
Much of that praise went towards Benoist, who was immediately hailed as the perfect choice to play this character. Her effortless believability and compelling affability made her a transfixing protagonist. The instantly enjoyable supporting cast and zippy pacing additionally kicked off "Supergirl's" run with high praise. Even when later seasons were criticized for being excessively crowded, reviewers found plenty to commend, including Benoist's enduringly endearing work in the titular role.
"Supergirl's" individual charms even endured when the series crossed over with other Arrowverse programs, with Benoist being celebrated for leaving a tremendous impression amongst a sprawling cast. Even with a crowded "Smallville-"centered legacy of Superman-themed shows, "Supergirl" still registered as something special.
1. Black Lightning
- Cast: Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anna McClain
- Showrunners: Salim Akil
- Rating: TV-14
- Episode Count: 58
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The character Black Lightning was first introduced into DC Comics lore back in April 1977 courtesy of creators Jenny Blake Isabella and Trevor Von Eeden. Since then, he's appeared in other non-comics DC media, including "Young Justice," "Batman: The Brave and the Bold," and even a brief "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" cameo. His most prominent appearance outside of the comics, though, was headlining his own CW show aptly titled "Black Lightning," which debuted in January 2018.
Here, Cress Williams played Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, who fights crime alongside his two daughters, Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer Pierce/Lightning (China Anna McClain). "Black Lightning" received some of the strongest marks of any production in this interconnected universe of superhero programs. "Black Lightning's" ability to tackle heavier topics without skimping on the thrilling action was one of its many unique facets that secured praise.
The exceptionally well-realized bursts of comedy as well as the superb performances from its cast also gave "Black Lightning" a sterling reputation. Granted, such high praise wasn't enough to keep it on the airwaves forever. "Black Lightning" came to an end with its fourth season. However, while it was around, "Black Lightning" impressed critics and extended its titular character's media track record with finesse.