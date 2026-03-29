Every Arrowverse TV Show, Ranked From Worst To Best

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For roughly a decade on The CW, a sprawling tapestry of interconnected superhero TV shows drummed up a sizable fanbase and brought to life various DC Comics storylines. The Arrowverse, which started with "Arrow" and then went on to encompass five additional shows, was a massive enterprise full of creative highs and lows. The often labyrinthine Arrowverse timeline, though, still captured the hearts and imaginations of countless viewers. For many, these shows delivered the definitive live-action versions of The Flash or Martian Manhunter.

As these shows attracted the same viewers, you may have only watched "Batwoman," "Black Lightning," or any other Arrowverse show. Looking back on this massive universe of small-screen programs, it's more manageable than ever to see it shortcomings and accomplishments. That task gets even easier when ranking the Arrowverse productions from worst to best, based on their initial critical reception. This exercise lets one explore this universe one show at a time while celebrating the creative pursuits that excelled.

At first glance, the Arrowverse can look a little too towering for its own good. Ranking its various pieces makes everything more digestible and reaffirms why this universe was so popular.