5 TV Shows That Fans Are Still Begging To Come Back

While we scoured Reddit to look for some popular picks, "Mindhunter," the crime drama helmed by auteur David Fincher for Netflix, came up quite a lot — with multiple people mentioning it across a handful of threads. (To clarify, a lot of them didn't provide specific reasons, So what is "Mindhunter," and why did it end?

The first season of "Mindhunter" debuted in 2017 — Fincher worked as a director and executive producer, but the creator and showrunner, Joe Penhall, based the show on the nonfiction book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker — with Jonathan Groff in the lead role as Holden Ford, an FBI agent who starts teaching after an incident in the field that resulted in the death of a suspect. Eventually, he becomes fascinated by how the minds of serial killers function and teams up with fellow agent Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Boston University psychology professor Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), and the three establish the Behavioral Science Unit to study how killers think.

In that debut season, there's a particular focus on real-life killed Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), and the second season focuses on the real story of a string of child murders in and around Atlanta. Throughout all of this, one of America's most infamous killers — Dennis Radman, who earned the moniker "BTK," or "Bind, Torture, Kill" — creeps around quietly on the periphery, with the show giving us small glimpses of his crimes. Sadly, after Season 2 of "Mindhunter," the show never returned, and in 2023, Fincher himself said it won't come back. Enjoy those two perfect seasons, though; they're on Netflix.