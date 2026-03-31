10 Best Serial Killer TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

There is no shortage of great crime shows out there, running the gamut from series based on true crime stories to entirely fictional — if not pushing toward the fantastical — characters and universes. But series that focus on serial killers are a relatively niche corner of that genre, despite how prevalent the subgenre has always been on the big screen. Whether it's the inherently gruesome nature of serial killers, the inability to fall back on easy killer-of-the-week tropes, or the added creativity required to dig deep on the psychological aspects, it just seems to be territory that most TV shows only ever dabble in but are never entirely built around.

That said, while it's fairly rare compared to most other crime show subgenres, there are indeed a fair amount of serial killer-centric series to pick from. Enough so that you are here checking out a top 10 list in order to figure out which ones you should be watching. A few editorial notes — these are all scripted series rather than docuseries (though a few do include actors portraying real serial killers), and we stuck with shows fairly grounded in realism rather than ones that include sci-fi, magic, or paranormal elements.