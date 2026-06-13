5 Darkest Stephen King Stories, Ranked

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Though Stephen King's books are infused with more humanity and optimism than he often gets credit for, no Constant Reader would call his stories lighthearted. He's considered one of the masters of horror, responsible for some of the most famous scary stories of the century, including everything from "The Shining" and "Carrie" to "Cujo" and "It." Some of his work is more fantastical, while some is based in deeply human impulses toward evil; but with very few exceptions, King's work exists on a spectrum from "dark" to "very dark."

King has faced tragedies in his own life, and he's gotten very good at mining his own experiences for his work. That being said, the stories on the list below are the darkest ones King has ever written, so we hope they're not based on personal tales. These books grapple with some of his most troublesome material, executing some of his familiar themes and obsessions better than anywhere else in his output. Some are shorter novels, while others are sprawling tomes. Some have been adapted for other forms of media, while others have been rather overlooked in his catalogue.

King is famously prolific, meaning there are plenty of books and stories that could have made the list; but the books below are the ones that linger, the ones that stick with you long after you turn the final page. If you're looking to dive right into the deep end, experiencing the creepiest and most disturbing stories that King's universe has to offer, you'll want to start here.