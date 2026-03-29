5 Essential Stephen King Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

It's hard to overstate Stephen King's influence on pop culture. The man has dominated the horror space for decades, somehow managing to pump out an average of one book a year, and often more; in fact, early in his career, he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Bachman so that readers wouldn't be overwhelmed by how often King was publishing. His extensive library has also been a reliable source of material for filmmakers looking to adapt horror for the big screen, resulting in numerous bona fide horror classics based on his books. If you've only ever seen the best Stephen King movies and haven't actually read King's work, fear not; we've got five solid recommendations below.

In a 1986 interview with Time magazine, the self-effacing King said, "[My novels are] the literary equivalent of a Big Mac and large fries from McDonald's." Still, critics and fans alike have found much to love in King's output over the years, just as McDonald's has customers who return all the time. English professor George Stade told Time that King is comparable to popular writers like Arthur Conan Doyle and Bram Stoker, noting, "We need these guys around, and we tend to read them more than we read James Joyce."

The five books below will give you an overview of King's career, from some early, iconic successes to later works that fulfilled the promise of those early years. King calls his fans Constant Readers, but everybody should read these five essentials at least once.