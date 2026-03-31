You might think that legendary horror writer Stephen King lives a great life, and on many levels, that seems to be true. He is responsible for some of the scariest moments in pop culture history, having written dozens of bestselling books, many of which have been turned into blockbuster movies that made an impact in their own right. He's constantly dreaming up new ways to frighten his beloved Constant Readers, pumping out one to three books a year for the last several decades.

However, as you might be able to guess from the dark subject matter that he writes about, King has also dealt with a number of tragedies in his life, several upsetting situations that influenced the horrific worlds of his books. You can find hints of this in his non-fiction book "Danse Macabre," like an early warning that reads, "Horror in real life is an emotion that one grapples with ... all alone. It is a combat waged in the secret recesses of the heart." Yikes!

The tragic details about Stephen King on this list range from early childhood memories — or lack thereof — to recent tragedies that shook the culture. Sometimes, he explicitly writes himself into the narrative, but sometimes these tragic details show up in his stories like distorted funhouse-mirror versions of his life. King has seen it all, and he's turned it all into some of the best horror literature in living memory.