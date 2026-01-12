5 Stephen King Stories That Are Almost Impossible To Adapt

If you ask a dozen people to rank the best Stephen King movies, you're likely to get a dozen different responses. The legendary horror author is responsible for the source material behind some of the best horror films ever, including "The Shining," "Carrie," "It," and so many more. King's twisted imagination has given us so much, from "The Mist" to "Misery," and "Stand By Me" to "The Shawshank Redemption."

Not every King story, however, lends itself well to adaptation. He's a popular writer for a reason, but some of his work veers into very strange territory, striking an odd tone that would not go over well with more mainstream film audiences. That's partially why there are even more terrible King adaptations than there are good ones; for every "The Dead Zone," there's a "Sometimes They Come Back... For More." For every "Pet Sematary," a "Maximum Overdrive."

King is known for his idiosyncratic dialogue and his occasionally-scattershot plotting. Those can be great qualities, depending on your mindset; no one does character specificity through speech quite like he does — and does it really matter if a book's ending peters out if it entertained you well enough that you have nightmares for weeks? When we're talking about turning a story into a piece of filmed entertainment, however, those things become hinderances. Some King stories are too weird to make satisfying films, and others are too impenetrable to everyone except his beloved Constant Readers. Read on for five King stories that seem almost impossible to adapt.