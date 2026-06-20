5 Best Mark Harmon TV Shows, According To IMDb

The transformation of Mark Harmon from childhood to "NCIS" included a lot of other roles, including a number of television shows. Given that he first played Leroy Jethro Tibbs in a 2003 episode of "JAG" and has now played him across various shows in the NCIS universe for 23 years and counting, it can be easy to forget that Harmon actually has been other characters. And on TV, no less.

In fact, Harmon made TV history before joining "NCIS" as the first person to ever say the word "s***" uncensored on network television — outside of unplanned and/or accidental utterances in live scenarios, of course. He did so on "Chicago Hope," his most prominent TV role up to that point. But remarkably, "Chicago Hope" isn't even considered one of Harmon's five best shows of all time. At least, not as far as IMDb users are concerned.

What follows are the top five shows in which Harmon played a main or major recurring character, as rated and ranked by IMDb user scores. Which means that his Emmy-nominated role on "The West Wing" isn't eligible as he only appeared in four episodes. We already spoiled that "Chicago Hope" is out, but what about "NCIS?" And more to the point, what four or five shows do IMDb users think are better than "Chicago Hope?" Only one way to find out!