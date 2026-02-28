10 TV Shows That Became Hits After Being Canceled

For three seasons, "Arrested Development" was the quintessential underdog, which is funny considering the series follows a family that doesn't deserve their life of wealth and luxury. The only exceptions are poor Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) and his naive son George Michael Bluth (Michael Cera), who have no choice but to keep their family together after his father, George Sr. (Jeffrey Tambor), is arrested for his corrupt business practices, plunging the family into financial turmoil.

With jokes layered on top of each other like an expertly baked cake, some not revealing themselves until you've watched the show over and over again, the series was almost too complicated to work on broadcast TV, and it never found a big enough audience to make the executive at Fox happy. The series was canceled in 2006, with Michael and George Michael sailing off to Cabo with the goal of never seeing their family again.

But you can never really say goodbye to family, and in the years after the series was cancelled, the rewatchability of the series meant that new fans were being born every day. The call for a fourth season grew to a deafening roar. In 2013, they got their wish, thanks to the newly-launched streaming platform Netflix.

Season Four was the most ambitious yet, bringing back the entire cast for a set of interlocking episodes that revealed what the family had been up to in the years since we last saw them. While this Netflix iteration was divisive, it unambiguously turned the series into a hit as one of Netflix's marquee programs. And it taught fans all over the world that there's always money in the banana stand.