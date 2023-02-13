The Secret To NCIS' Longevity Is Mark Harmon, According To Rocky Carroll - Exclusive

Rocky Carroll saw Mark Harmon as a great leader on the set of "NCIS," which he says stems from Harmon's time as a successful quarterback in college.

"When you have somebody who's used to leading a team down the field the way he did in his UCLA playing days, it doesn't go away," Carroll said. "That mentality, that work ethic is something that stays with you ... He led by example."

One thing Carroll will always remember about working with Harmon on "NCIS" is that despite being the star of the show, the door to his on-set trailer was always open.

"It all starts from the top," Carroll said. "If the star of your show is unreachable, unavailable, standoffish, doesn't make himself accessible, there's a trickle-down effect that happens. Mark Harmon was the quintessential star of the show because he was always accessible. His trailer door was always open ... [His door] said, 'You're welcome to stop in.'"

That approachability is what Carroll thinks carried the long-running series to success.

"People always ask why this show is still on the air and why it has lasted for 20 years, and I've said this many times ... a lot of times, the greatest enemy to a good show is success," Carroll said. "Sometimes, when a show becomes successful, people start to separate themselves and corner themselves off. The more successful this show became, the more accessible Harmon was. That's the one thing I'll always remember about him."

"NCIS" airs new episodes on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.