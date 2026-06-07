5 Worst Late Night Talk Show Hosts Of All Time, Ranked

Now that Stephen Colbert's tenure hosting "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS has come to an end, late night talk show programming in general appears to be on the ropes. The domain's future is up in the air right now as networks and viewers figure out what they want out of this medium. At this turning point for the classic late night talk show, it's a good time to look back at this realm's history. The most famous and beloved hosts, like Johnny Carson, Craig Ferguson, or Conan O'Brien, wove comedy magic out of the daily grind of producing these shows. The peak artistic potential of these programming blocks was evident when the best late night talk show hosts were on the air.

Just as the existence of sunshine also means that rain must be out there somewhere, though, the best late night talk show hosts mean that subpar occupiers of this job have littered the television landscape. The five worst late night talk show hosts of all time (ranked below from "least worst" to worst) encapsulate what happens when the wrong kind of talent is attached to these very specific productions. It takes a precise kind of talent to make a talk show work. These five hosts did not have those chops.

If you wanted a vivid reminder of what makes the likes of O'Brien and Ferguson such late night legends, just dive into the shortcomings of the five worst late night talk show hosts ever.