5 Worst Late Night Talk Show Hosts Of All Time, Ranked
Now that Stephen Colbert's tenure hosting "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS has come to an end, late night talk show programming in general appears to be on the ropes. The domain's future is up in the air right now as networks and viewers figure out what they want out of this medium. At this turning point for the classic late night talk show, it's a good time to look back at this realm's history. The most famous and beloved hosts, like Johnny Carson, Craig Ferguson, or Conan O'Brien, wove comedy magic out of the daily grind of producing these shows. The peak artistic potential of these programming blocks was evident when the best late night talk show hosts were on the air.
Just as the existence of sunshine also means that rain must be out there somewhere, though, the best late night talk show hosts mean that subpar occupiers of this job have littered the television landscape. The five worst late night talk show hosts of all time (ranked below from "least worst" to worst) encapsulate what happens when the wrong kind of talent is attached to these very specific productions. It takes a precise kind of talent to make a talk show work. These five hosts did not have those chops.
If you wanted a vivid reminder of what makes the likes of O'Brien and Ferguson such late night legends, just dive into the shortcomings of the five worst late night talk show hosts ever.
5. Pete Holmes
Conan O'Brien left his TBS late night TV talk show "Conan" in 2021. This concluded a more than respectable 11-year stint on the network. It was especially impressive given that other forays into late night programming from the TBS network haven't really gone anywhere. While "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" lasted seven seasons, "Lopez Tonight" could only last two seasons despite having "Conan" as a lead-in for half its run. Then there was "The Pete Holmes Show," a program that didn't even last an entire year and hailed from O'Brien's production company, Conaco. This disastrous entity suffered immensely from Holmes not clicking as a late night host.
A May 2014 installment of the show, where Holmes and guest Patton Oswalt sat talking about the latter's ridiculous experiences shooting "Blade: Trinity," encapsulates the problems Holmes had as a talk show host. Oswalt's a great and experienced public speaker who knows just how to tell a story and punctuate punchlines. Holmes, meanwhile, keeps interrupting the story with a loud laugh and superfluous comments like, "He would only answer to Blade!?" His stage persona is dialed up to an 11 and overwhelming the guest.
His delivery of the standard late night show opening monologue wasn't much better, especially since Holmes elected to tell his jokes with this persistent, unwavering grin. The host of "The Pete Holmes Show" didn't fail spectacularly. However, Holmes was a clear mismatch for this format. He was especially ill-equipped to let great storytellers like Patton Oswalt breathe.
4. Jimmy Fallon
When Jimmy Fallon first stepped into the late night game with "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," he was more than a little rusty in his screen presence and assuredness. Even the greats in this field, like Conan O'Brien, started out clumsily, so it was easy to imagine Fallon would improve over the years. Surely becoming a part of the history of "The Tonight Show" by becoming its de facto face starting in February 2014 would also iron out Fallon's flaws. Instead, this "Saturday Night Live" veteran has taken on new, glaring flaws as the years passed. Rather than slipping comfortably into his late night talk show persona, Fallon's just grown more irritating.
For starters, Fallon's dismal approach to interviewing people (which includes too much fake laughter and constant interjections like "That's crazy!") has only gotten worse as the years have passed. He's also failed to grow more natural with his opening monologue jokes. Worst of all, though, is the subtly creepy ambiance of Fallon's whole aesthetic perfectly distilled in an April 2026 Current Affairs piece entitled "The Banal Horror of Jimmy Fallon." Essentially, Fallon's on-screen antics and personality are so hollow that they open the door for toxic elements (like NFT shilling or disturbingly cozy Sam Altman interviews) to leak into the show.
Fallon's late night exploits don't usher in unique comedy beats. They instead amplify the most cynical corners of this television domain. In other words, Jimmy Fallon's problems go far beyond his artificial laughter.
3. Russell Brand
Long before Russell Brand faced serious rape allegations and was embroiled in related lawsuits, this performer was struggling to keep his movie acting career going. After flops like "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur," Hollywood wasn't casting Russell Brand in major parts anymore. It was time for a career shift. Just a few weeks after appearing in "Rock of Ages" (the last live-action major studio release he'd appear in for roughly a decade), Brand began headlining the FX talk show "Brand X with Russell Brand." Given how he'd started his career as a TV show host and stand-up comic, the hope was that this project would play to his strengths better than "Arthur."
Instead, Russell Brand's FX stint just highlighted how egregiously unpleasant this man's comedy was. Other late night talk shows either invited audiences as cozy friends or enjoyable, cheeky deconstructions of the format (Craig Ferguson and Conan O'Brien were in the latter camp). Brand's hosting persona was just abrasive and lacking wit that could make this kind of comedy tolerable. Meanwhile, "Brand X' went through an array of format changes in its existence, which made it impossible for either viewers or Brand to get acquainted with what this show's vibe was.
No amount of tweaking, though, could make Russell Brand's comedy something people would want to watch on a regular late night basis. This program was short-lived and proved, like headlining movies, that late night hosting wasn't remotely something Brand was equipped for.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
2. ALF
If you were flipping through cable channels in the second half of 2004, you could've had a hallucinatory experience accidentally stumbling onto a TV Land program by the name of "ALF's Hit Talk Show." Nestled in between networks showing infomercials and old movie reruns was the titular puppet star of "ALF" (once again voiced by Paul Fusco), sitting behind a desk, chatting with celebrities. "Is this real?" you might understandably think upon gazing at such a bizarre entity. "ALF's Hit Talk Show" was not a fever dream; this was an actual program. Worse, ALF's shortcomings as a late night talk show host were also horrifyingly real.
Whether you wanted to perceive "ALF's Hit Talk Show" as a parody of programs like "The Tonight Show" or a genuine extension of the format, ALF just wasn't a compelling host. There wasn't much to him beyond rehashing some of his "kookiest" traits from earlier sitcom days. Thus, even at 23 minutes long, each "Hit Talk Show" episode ran for an interminable amount of time. Watching ALF trade skin-crawlingly bad banter with celebrities like Tom Arnold and Eric Roberts wasn't nearly as amusing as watching this Melmac denizen bounce off a sitcom family (as in the original "ALF" show).
Some of the things only adults notice in "ALF" are a bit peculiar or questionable. The entire existence of ALF as a late night host, though, was just torturous. Some characters are better as sitcom leads than trying to be the next Johnny Carson.
1. Chevy Chase
Though Chevy Chase was one of the first legendary "Saturday Night Live" performers, his other TV exploits (save for his stint on "Community") have often been dogged by endless problems. His hosting gig at the 60th Academy Awards, for instance, was more than enough to ensure he was one of the worst Oscars hosts ever. Even worse than that, though, was his Fox talk show "The Chevy Chase Show," which lasted only a few weeks on the air in autumn 1993. A program that makes "The Jay Leno Show" look as funny as "The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson," Chase's late night exploits were nothing short of abysmal.
For starters, Chase imbued his "Chevy Chase Show" hosting with a tangible sense of ambivalence. On camera, he didn't seem invested or even very interested in things like interviewing guests. This aloof quality inevitably ensured viewers would also check out. His jokes on the show were also nothing short of dreadful, a term that could also apply to miscalculated stunts like presenting one of Goldie Hawn's sons with a birthday cake, only to drop it on the ground. Chase's antics on "The Chevy Chase Show" weren't just unfunny. They were uncomfortable to watch in all the worst ways.
Who wants to witness a late night talk show that kicks off with the host awkwardly trying to shoot a basketball? "The Chevy Chase Show" was a boondoggle in every way imaginable, but Chase's inert and repellent ambiance as a host especially sank this foolhardy enterprise.