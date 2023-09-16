Russell Brand Facing Serial Rape Allegations Following Preemptive Denial

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women, following a joint investigation from The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches (via The Hollywood Reporter).

According to their statements to the outlets, the alleged criminal acts took place between 2006 and 2013, a time which saw Brand skyrocket to global recognition after appearances in films like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Get Him to the Greek," "Hop," and "Rock of Ages." He would also frequently work as a television personality, hosting three "MTV Movie Awards" ceremonies, "Saturday Night Live," and his own late-night talk show, "Brand X with Russell Brand."

It was during this period of rapidly growing notoriety and power that Brand is alleged to have assaulted the four women, the youngest of whom was 16 at the time of their encounter (Brand was 31). In one instance, the investigating journalists found text messages between Brand and one of the women, in which he allegedly apologized after she overtly implied that he had assaulted her. In another instance, a woman claims that after she confronted Brand, he threatened her with legal action.

Ahead of the investigation's publication, the 48-year-old comedian and actor took to Instagram to deny the allegations via a video on his Instagram captioned, "This is happening."