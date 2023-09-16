Russell Brand Facing Serial Rape Allegations Following Preemptive Denial
Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse by four women, following a joint investigation from The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches (via The Hollywood Reporter).
According to their statements to the outlets, the alleged criminal acts took place between 2006 and 2013, a time which saw Brand skyrocket to global recognition after appearances in films like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Get Him to the Greek," "Hop," and "Rock of Ages." He would also frequently work as a television personality, hosting three "MTV Movie Awards" ceremonies, "Saturday Night Live," and his own late-night talk show, "Brand X with Russell Brand."
It was during this period of rapidly growing notoriety and power that Brand is alleged to have assaulted the four women, the youngest of whom was 16 at the time of their encounter (Brand was 31). In one instance, the investigating journalists found text messages between Brand and one of the women, in which he allegedly apologized after she overtly implied that he had assaulted her. In another instance, a woman claims that after she confronted Brand, he threatened her with legal action.
Ahead of the investigation's publication, the 48-year-old comedian and actor took to Instagram to deny the allegations via a video on his Instagram captioned, "This is happening."
Russell Brand denies all allegations and claims the media is conspiring against him
Shared Friday on the actor's Instagram, the recorded statement sees Russell Brand unequivocally denying the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him, which he feels may be part of a targeted attack against him for reasons he did not explicitly outline. He compared himself and his situation to podcast host Joe Rogan and the controversy that briefly clouded his show after he defended the use of Ivermectin to fight COVID-19 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amidst his denial of the allegations — which he dismissed as having been consensual sexual encounters during a period of transparent "promiscuity" — Brand quoted several of his followers, whose comments had supposedly warned him of this perceived conspiratorial retribution. "It seems to me there is a serious and concerted agenda to control these kinds of spaces and these kinds of voices — and I mean my voice along with your voice," Brand said.
He concluded his message by urging his fans to "stay close, stay awake, but, more important than any of that, stay free."