5 Movies To Watch If You Like Backrooms

From a creepypasta to a series of unsettling internet videos to a movie that blew everyone away at the box office and pushed a "Star Wars" entry out of the top spot, "Backrooms" is impressive for a variety of reasons. The fact that it was directed by a 20-year-old — making Kane Parsons the youngest director in history to have a movie open at No. 1 – might top that list.

Now that "Backrooms" has become a massive mainstream property, there is a wide variety of responses to its various mysteries. Some have been content to let much of it stay unexplained and would rather let the secrets slowly unfold over a long period of time. Meanwhile, others want to immediately dig into everything — such as what the lifeform in the Backrooms looks like in real life – and aren't as interested in preserving the mystique. Either way, the movie's use of the inherently unnerving concept of liminal space to mine horror is an extremely effective one — but it's definitely not the first film to do so.

From a movie based on a game that was directly inspired by the Backrooms web series, to one that came out before Kane Parsons was even born, liminal horror has taken on many forms. And these are the ones that would appeal most directly to fans of "Backrooms" in particular, including the two that we teased in the previous sentence.