5 Best Star Wars Video Game Characters, Ranked

Glup Shittos are everywhere, and they don't just come from the movies. Over its nearly 50-year history, "Star Wars" has turned out popular characters across all possible media, from the core films and TV series to the comics, novels, and even video games. Names like Nomi Sunrider, Prince Xizor, Darth Bane, and Doctor Aphra may not be quite as famous as the Luke Skywalkers and Darth Vaders of the galaxy far, far away; but for devoted fans, these more extraneous characters are often just as beloved, and the video games have a whole slew of their own fan-favorite faces.

Due to the sheer number of "Star Wars" video games that have come out over the decades, whittling down a list of just five all-time great characters is no easy task. We have to first give honorable mentions where they are due. Supporting players of the "Knights of the Old Republic" games like Jolee Bindo, Bastila Shan, and Atton Rand are all icons. The underrated "Star Wars Outlaws" has some strong contenders, with heroes Kay Vess and ND-5 leading the way. The modern-day "Jedi" games have plenty of compelling allies and villains, like Nightsister Merrin and former Jedi Dagan Gera. We also have to salute the brave members of Delta Squad. And of course, what discussion of "Star Wars" video game characters would be complete without giving a nod to true '90s icon Dash Rendar?

With only five spots, though, we had to save the majority for the true legends: "Star Wars" video game characters so beloved and memorable that fans still talk about them decades later.