Glup Shitto: Star Wars' Famous Meme Character Explained

If you're even a casual "Star Wars" fan, you probably know the name Glup Shitto. But who is this famous galactic character really? If you're not already in the know, you may be let down to discover that Glup Shitto isn't a real character at all — or maybe, given the name, that's not actually too surprising. Rather, it's a meme that's practically developed self-awareness, poking fun at a certain aspect of the more ardent "Star Wars" community.

The origins of Glup Shitto can be traced back to a Tumblr post from September 3, 2020, in which user gomjabbar wrote, "every time a new Star War movie or show is announced all the fans are like "OMG Glup Shitto is back," followed by a series of celebratory crying emojis. It's a succinct and hilarious sum-up of the franchise's endless self-referencing — the Easter egg hunting that's become an entire cottage industry within the "Star Wars" fandom. Over the years, the meme has grown and become a bizarrely integral part of "Star Wars" discourse, and it's frequently referenced when new trailers or stories drop, as you might expect.

Glup Shitto is just a random name, but it encapsulates the distinctly goofy naming conventions of the "Star Wars" universe so well that it couldn't help but catch on. Equally silly and close enough to be an actual character in the franchise, Glup Shitto is now a galactic enterprise all their own.