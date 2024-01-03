Starkiller: What Happened To Galen Marek (And His Clone) In Star Wars?
Starkiller (Sam Witwer), real name Galen Marek, entered the "Star Wars" universe through the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" video game series. The son of two Jedi, Kento (Tom Kane) and Mallie Marek, he's taken from his home and secretly trained in the Sith arts by Darth Vader (Matt Sloan). However, he eventually embraces the light side of the Force, turning on his former mentor and battling Emperor Palpatine (Witwer) to protect the leaders of the newly-founded Rebel Alliance. Sadly, he dies during the fight, sacrificing himself so that the Empire's opposition could live on.
Starkiller's story doesn't end with his demise, though. Using his genetic material, Vader heads to Kamino to try cloning his former apprentice. After much trial and error, he creates Subject 1138 with all the Force abilities and memories of the original Starkiller. He swiftly escapes Kamino, reunites with the Rebellion, and prepares for one last showdown with Vader. He comes out the victor, allowing the Rebels to take Vader into custody. The cloned Starkiller then flies off into the cosmos alongside his love, the pilot and Rebel leader Juno Eclipse (Nathalie Cox), ready to set off on a new life.
Years after his introduction, Starkiller endures as a fan favorite. It's just too bad that he and his tale aren't part of the current "Star Wars" canon — though he very nearly made it in.
Starkiller narrowly missed out on becoming Star Wars canon
With Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, the "Star Wars" Legends banner was created. Everything outside of a few select projects, such as the main "Star Wars" films and the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series, was deemed non-canon and placed under this label. The events of the "Force Unleashed" games were put into this category, along with Starkiller himself. As the new "Star Wars" canon has expanded, Legends elements have made their way into it, and Starkiller nearly made the leap himself.
According to the man behind Starkiller, Sam Witwer, "Star Wars" creative Dave Filoni once toyed with the idea of making the character canon. "I know that Dave, at one point, when he was doing 'Star Wars Rebels,' thought about including him as an Inquisitor," Witwer shared in a Cameo video (via Colonel Useless on YouTube). Sadly, for one reason or another, Filoni decided against bringing the character into the new canon on the animated series as a Jedi-hunting Imperial agent. Thus, fans are left to speculate on how he could hypothetically fit within the current "Star Wars" framework if he's to be introduced.
Starkiller may be an overpowered video game protagonist with an edgy attitude, but to so many "Star Wars" fans, he's one of the franchise's greatest creations. Time will tell if he'll ever return to the forefront of the galaxy far, far away and what his canon story will entail.