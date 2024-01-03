Starkiller: What Happened To Galen Marek (And His Clone) In Star Wars?

Starkiller (Sam Witwer), real name Galen Marek, entered the "Star Wars" universe through the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" video game series. The son of two Jedi, Kento (Tom Kane) and Mallie Marek, he's taken from his home and secretly trained in the Sith arts by Darth Vader (Matt Sloan). However, he eventually embraces the light side of the Force, turning on his former mentor and battling Emperor Palpatine (Witwer) to protect the leaders of the newly-founded Rebel Alliance. Sadly, he dies during the fight, sacrificing himself so that the Empire's opposition could live on.

Starkiller's story doesn't end with his demise, though. Using his genetic material, Vader heads to Kamino to try cloning his former apprentice. After much trial and error, he creates Subject 1138 with all the Force abilities and memories of the original Starkiller. He swiftly escapes Kamino, reunites with the Rebellion, and prepares for one last showdown with Vader. He comes out the victor, allowing the Rebels to take Vader into custody. The cloned Starkiller then flies off into the cosmos alongside his love, the pilot and Rebel leader Juno Eclipse (Nathalie Cox), ready to set off on a new life.

Years after his introduction, Starkiller endures as a fan favorite. It's just too bad that he and his tale aren't part of the current "Star Wars" canon — though he very nearly made it in.