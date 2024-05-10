Star Wars: Who Is Darth Revan And What Happened To Him?

When looking at the entire "Star Wars" Old Republic Era — the period thousands of years before the prequels — arguably the most famous name to come from it is Darth Revan: a warrior who served both the light and dark side of the Force throughout his life. The character debuted in the critically acclaimed 2003 RPG, "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," and has remained an icon ever since.

Trained initially as a Jedi over 3,000 years before the Battle of Yavin, over time, Revan becomes disillusioned with the Jedi Order. Its inaction over the ongoing Mandalorian Wars forces him to take matters into his own hands, standing on the front lines of the conflict himself. This eventually leads him to the Unknown Regions, where he and his friend, Alek, discover the Sith Empire and are turned to the dark side.

After returning to the Republic and wreaking havoc, Alek — now known as Darth Malak — betrays Revan. His memory is wiped by the Jedi and he becomes a Republic agent, later falling in love with Jedi Bastila Shan and getting revenge on Malak. In time, his memories reemerge, leading him to return to the Unknown Regions for answers. Revan's story ends with him being imprisoned by the Sith for 300 years before Republic forces free him. He then makes it his mission to topple the Sith Empire, but he's unsuccessful and promptly killed by Imperial troops. His time as both a Jedi and Sith fractures his spirit, leading the Empire and the Republic to join forces to stop him from causing mayhem from beyond the grave.

In the end, the two halves of Revan's spirit reunite, allowing him to finally become one with the Force. Sadly, his actual canon story is far less interesting so far.