Star Wars: Cameron Monaghan Would Play A Live-Action Cal Kestis Under One Condition
Few Star Wars stories have become as popular in recent years as Respawn Entertainment's "Star Wars Jedi" video games. Both entries so far have added major lore to both the Jedi and the Imperial era, filling in galactic gaps between the prequels and the original trilogy. It shouldn't be surprising, then, that lots of fans have called for Cameron Monaghan to reprise his Cal Kestis character in a live-action project. But could that really happen?
Due in large part to Monaghan's performance, Cal's stock in the fandom has risen at an exponential rate. And because the character is designed to resemble the actor, the transition to live-action "Star Wars" would seem to be an easy jump. Monaghan has spoken on the matter, and while he's open to the idea, he also has some stipulations. "It would have to be right," the actor said in an interview with The Direct. "By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself."
Star Wars is no stranger to empty-calorie cameos and fan service. Such surprises can be fun, but it's always better to work them in more naturally. "It would have to make sense," Monaghan stated. "But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."
Cameron Monaghan wouldn't be the first actor to bring their Star Wars character to life
As animated stories have become more central to Disney's grand Star Wars plan, several actors originally cast in voice roles have brought their characters to life. Former "Battlestar Galactica" star Katee Sackhoff joined the franchise years before Disney acquired Lucasfilm, voicing the Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." It's a character that immediately channeled Sackhoff's experience playing hard-boiled sci-fi warriors, so it was only right that when Bo-Katan debuted in live-action years later in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Sackhoff returned as well.
Similarly, Lars Mikkelsen was selected to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn from the Legends timeline into canon by voicing him in "Star Wars Rebels." The animated series' story is continued pretty directly in the live-action Disney+ show "Ahsoka," which puts Mikkelsen in the Chiss strategist's blue makeup and baggy pants for real.
These examples prove that Disney is willing and able to turn popular voice actors into live-action stars. The same fate could be in the cards for Cameron Monaghan. While it would be a little different bringing a character over from a video game instead of an animated series, the "Jedi" games have sold well enough to guarantee that a pretty major swathe of the fandom knows Cal Kestis. Plus, the more photorealistic style of the games makes Cal even closer to his actor in appearance than the characters of the animated series.
Where could Cal Kestis appear in live-action Star Wars?
Because he's been confined to the "Star Wars Jedi" games, Cal Kestis' story is wide open. We know his origin as an Order 66 survivor and have seen several of his adventures in the Imperial era. In his first two video game outings, Cal works with Saw Gerrera to aid in the rebel cause, uncovers ancient secrets of the Jedi Order dating back to the High Republic era, and faces off several times against Darth Vader and the Inquisitorius. But where is he during the original trilogy? Does he survive? Is he around in the New Republic era?
Because none of these questions have been answered, there are tons of possibilities for where Cal could show up in live action. But, because of both Monaghan's age and where Disney is currently building out the Star Wars universe, the New Republic era seems like the best bet. Monaghan could be sufficiently aged up to cameo in "Ahsoka" Season 2, "The Mandalorian & Grogu," or Dave Filoni's upcoming Thrawn movie. It would also send a certain subset of fans over the moon to see him fighting back-to-back with Ezra Bridger.
Since Cal hasn't been mentioned at all in that part of the timeline, though, adding Monaghan in a way that makes narrative sense could be tricky. He's made it clear that he wants any live-action Cal cameo to feel natural in the story, and as of right now, we have no idea where the character is during "The Mandalorian." That said, it seems unlikely that fans will get to see Cal in live action any time soon given Disney's current priorities, but as long as Monaghan remains open to the idea, there's always a chance.