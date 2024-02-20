Star Wars: Cameron Monaghan Would Play A Live-Action Cal Kestis Under One Condition

Few Star Wars stories have become as popular in recent years as Respawn Entertainment's "Star Wars Jedi" video games. Both entries so far have added major lore to both the Jedi and the Imperial era, filling in galactic gaps between the prequels and the original trilogy. It shouldn't be surprising, then, that lots of fans have called for Cameron Monaghan to reprise his Cal Kestis character in a live-action project. But could that really happen?

Due in large part to Monaghan's performance, Cal's stock in the fandom has risen at an exponential rate. And because the character is designed to resemble the actor, the transition to live-action "Star Wars" would seem to be an easy jump. Monaghan has spoken on the matter, and while he's open to the idea, he also has some stipulations. "It would have to be right," the actor said in an interview with The Direct. "By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself."

Star Wars is no stranger to empty-calorie cameos and fan service. Such surprises can be fun, but it's always better to work them in more naturally. "It would have to make sense," Monaghan stated. "But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."