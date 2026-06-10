5 Worst Things Doctor Doom Ever Did In Marvel Comics, Ranked

Doctor Doom has every right to be considered the greatest Marvel Comics villain of all time. In his ongoing crusade against the Fantastic Four, Doom has literally torn apart universes. He's a super genius with a deep knowledge of magical history and techniques, and that combination helps make Doom a bigger threat than Thanos.

There are Marvel villains who are more terrifying than Doom, but none are anywhere near as iconic. His signature mask helped him stand out from the pages of Marvel's comics, and his motivations set him apart from every other villain. Doom is also an egoist who thinks that everything would be better under his control, but his hatred for Reed Richards is what really drives him towards evil acts. Most of Doom's plots are centered on destroying Reed and, by proxy, the Fantastic Four.

No matter what Doom does in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his comic book achievements will always remain in a league of their own. There are plenty of things to learn about Doom before seeing "Avengers: Doomsday," but once you understand his long history with the Fantastic Four, you're ready to find out about all the ways he's made a name for himself as a true super villain.