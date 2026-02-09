We Think We Know What Happens In Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel's multiverse assembles for "Avengers: Doomsday." The secrecy around the project remains more tight-lipped than a politician in a disposition, but we think we have figured out what happens in this team-up movie. Watch the video above to find out our theories.

To say Marvel Studios has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at "Avengers: Doomsday" would be putting it lightly. Recent efforts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven't wowed like they used to; plus, Marvel dropping Jonathan Majors as Kang after the controversies surrounding the actor caused a major stir. The solution? Bring back Robert Downey Jr. — not as Tony Stark, but as Doctor Doom — and host a five-hour live streaming casting announcement session where you show the actors' names on chairs. Yeah, the latter was a colossal waste of time, but five hours of that was still better than two hours of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Ba dum tss!

Directed by the Russo brothers from a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, "Avengers: Doomsday" pulls from all parts of the multiverse. Earth-616 mainstays like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and Tom Hiddleston's Loki will be present. From Earth-10005, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, James Marsden's Cyclops, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler are confirmed to return. In addition, the newly minted Earth-828 from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will see Marvel's First Family crossing streams too.