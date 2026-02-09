We Think We Know What Happens In Avengers: Doomsday
Marvel's multiverse assembles for "Avengers: Doomsday." The secrecy around the project remains more tight-lipped than a politician in a disposition, but we think we have figured out what happens in this team-up movie. Watch the video above to find out our theories.
To say Marvel Studios has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at "Avengers: Doomsday" would be putting it lightly. Recent efforts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven't wowed like they used to; plus, Marvel dropping Jonathan Majors as Kang after the controversies surrounding the actor caused a major stir. The solution? Bring back Robert Downey Jr. — not as Tony Stark, but as Doctor Doom — and host a five-hour live streaming casting announcement session where you show the actors' names on chairs. Yeah, the latter was a colossal waste of time, but five hours of that was still better than two hours of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Ba dum tss!
Directed by the Russo brothers from a script by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, "Avengers: Doomsday" pulls from all parts of the multiverse. Earth-616 mainstays like Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, and Tom Hiddleston's Loki will be present. From Earth-10005, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, James Marsden's Cyclops, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler are confirmed to return. In addition, the newly minted Earth-828 from "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" will see Marvel's First Family crossing streams too.
Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will change the MCU forever
Much like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" are best experienced as a double feature to get the full picture, the same should be expected of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." The former releases on December 18, 2026, while the latter arrives just a day short of a year later on December 17, 2027.
There's no doubt that there will be Marvel heroes who don't survive beyond "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" — that much is to be expected. The question is how much influence will the MCU pull from the original "Secret Wars" comic book arc from the 1980s? There will be necessary changes, since the MCU's storyline hasn't exactly followed the comics' lead, instead embarking down its own narrative road. However, there could be iconic callbacks, such as Tom Holland's Peter Parker finally receiving his black suit after bonding with the symbiote Venom. It hasn't happened in Holland's standalone "Spider-Man" movies yet, so this could be the best time to do it.
The storytelling possibilities for "Avengers: Doomsday" are endless, so it's a good thing that we have spoken to Madame Web (not the Dakota Johnson version) to get insight into the MCU's future. Watch the video above and come back in 2026 to see if we got it right.