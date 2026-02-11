10 Things You Need To Know About Doctor Doom Before Avengers: Doomsday

Heads up, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans — "Avengers: Doomsday" is heading to theaters this year, which means you will soon make the acquaintance of one Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Want to know more about Doctor Doom's long history in Marvel Comics? Click the video above and learn 10 crucial things about the bad doc's existence before racing to your local cineplex.

One of the most important factoids to absorb is that Doctor Doom and Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) totally hate each other. While there's no telling what, if any, changes might be made to their relationship for the MCU, the pair's lives in the comics are heavily intertwined after years of fighting. First encountering each other as academic rivals in college, what starts as a long, semi-friendly competition culminates in rancor when Richards warns Doom that the calculations he's crafted for a rocket ship he's been tinkering with are incorrect. Doom ignores Richards, the spacecraft explodes in his face, and Doom is injured. He blames Richards for the incident, sparking a bitter conflict that causes Latveria's favorite son to become obsessed with destroying the Fantastic Four.

Doom's conflict with Reed aside, he never actually graduates college after his little accident. Yep, the "Doctor" in "Doctor Doom" is purely honorary — a mantle he takes on of his own volition after running off to Tibet to become a sorcerer. He's encouraged in his self-aggrandizement by the group of monks who take him in and accept him as their leader. They're the ones who give him his distinctive iron mask — and become Doom's first supplicants, paving his path toward life as a future dictator.