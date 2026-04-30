Marvel Villains Who Are More Terrifying Than Doctor Doom
He may look like the most fearsome villain on the block, but Doctor Doom actually has some stiff competition. Want to learn more about some Marvel Comics antagonists who are even scarier than the good doc himself? Click our video above and get an eyeful.
While Dr. Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is set to wreak havoc on the entire MCU in "Avengers: Doomsday," he's definitely not the most awful guy in Marvel's rogues gallery. Take, for example, the Marquis of Death — whose abilities are frightening simply because he can apply them unconsciously. The Marquis' real name is Clyde Wyncham, and he's your average garden-variety comic book nerd until he takes a blow to the head from his mother and suffers brain damage.
This interacts badly with his mutant powers, resulting in him pulling a whole lot of other bad guys into his home dimension. Clyde rises from his coma to send the evildoers back where they belong, but his actions result in Reed Richards holding him in isolation for perpetuity via a dream machine. When Clyde is resurrected, he careens through the multiverse killing heroes as the Marquis of Death. He wants to be Doom's apprentice and when he's turned down for the role, he sends his idol into a state of dreamy bliss — then destroys his world and steals his mask. Doom might win in the end, but Clyde is a rare thing in the Marvel world — a criminal who manages to take him down without breaking a sweat. Doom may be more terrifying than Thanos, yet Clyde definitely has them both beaten.
Doom hasn't always been the scariest guy on the block
The Marquis of Death isn't the only Marvel bad guy who's scary beyond all reason. There are, in fact, a few villains whom Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are already quite familiar with already — even if they aren't directly a part of the MCU yet.
Carnage appeared in 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and anyone who's seen that film knows exactly why he's scarier than Doctor Doom. Arguably the most powerful symbiote in the Marvel world, and lacking a stringent moral code after bonding with criminal Cletus Kasady, Carnage kills because he likes to, he wants to, and he can. He does so without any discrimination as to what's right and wrong, and that makes him a completely dangerous predator in the Marvel world.
Then there's Infernal Hulk, who is definitely not the Bruce Banner fans know and love. This Hulk is the embodiment of Eldest, an ancient entity who ate his own mother to gain the powers he has. He is the only thing in the entire multiverse that wasn't created by The One Above All, and is a monster of untold and unfathomable power who slaughters his own way across the multiverse. Want to know more about what unsavory creatures lurk in the annals of the Marvel world? Click our video above.