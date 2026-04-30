Marvel Villains Who Are More Terrifying Than Doctor Doom

He may look like the most fearsome villain on the block, but Doctor Doom actually has some stiff competition. Want to learn more about some Marvel Comics antagonists who are even scarier than the good doc himself? Click our video above and get an eyeful.

While Dr. Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is set to wreak havoc on the entire MCU in "Avengers: Doomsday," he's definitely not the most awful guy in Marvel's rogues gallery. Take, for example, the Marquis of Death — whose abilities are frightening simply because he can apply them unconsciously. The Marquis' real name is Clyde Wyncham, and he's your average garden-variety comic book nerd until he takes a blow to the head from his mother and suffers brain damage.

This interacts badly with his mutant powers, resulting in him pulling a whole lot of other bad guys into his home dimension. Clyde rises from his coma to send the evildoers back where they belong, but his actions result in Reed Richards holding him in isolation for perpetuity via a dream machine. When Clyde is resurrected, he careens through the multiverse killing heroes as the Marquis of Death. He wants to be Doom's apprentice and when he's turned down for the role, he sends his idol into a state of dreamy bliss — then destroys his world and steals his mask. Doom might win in the end, but Clyde is a rare thing in the Marvel world — a criminal who manages to take him down without breaking a sweat. Doom may be more terrifying than Thanos, yet Clyde definitely has them both beaten.