14 People Who Slept With Superman (And Lived)

Forever Superman's one true love, Lois Lane has been married to Superman for decades — in the comics, on TV, at the movies, and in just about every medium the characters have appeared. And Lois must be one heck of a lover and partner, because in just about every reality they are getting busy. But unlike so many other women that Superman has spent the night with, Lois Lane has no powers and thus, you might imagine she'd never survive a roll in the hay with him.

While super-villains like Darkseid have survived repeated poundings from the Man of Steel, so has Lois. Although there have been many strange things about Superman and Lois' relationship, the fact that she wakes up each morning without a scratch says that Clark can be a tender lover who keeps his partners safe in the sack. Not only that, but they're a genetic match too: Lois has provided Supes with children through natural means, proof that his bodily fluids don't kill. There was also a very unsubtle moment some years back when she apparently praised his privates with a "steel" euphemism.

Regardless of any danger, though, the really amazing thing is that she's been able to carry his children without them destroying her from inside her womb ... oh wait, they did: She was murdered by her own fetus in an alternate timeline (which remains one of the most terrible things Superman has ever done).