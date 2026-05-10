The Real Thing That James Gunn's DCU Gets Right About DC Comics (Where Previous Adaptations Failed)

There's something different about DC Studios, compared to prior attempts at making an onscreen DC Universe. It's working this time. And reason can be found directly in the comics, because James Gunn's DC Universe understands what has long made DC Comics different from Marvel Comics: DC is wacky, it's weird, and consistency does not matter.

Whereas Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe focused on a singular mature tone, Gunn's version lets the ideas run amok where no concept is too strange or off the table. As Gunn's partner and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said at a press conference (via The Hollywood Reporter): "We don't serve one kind of audience, so why make one kind of movie?" Effectively, this newest big screen incarnation of these characters is embracing the spirit of Michael Keaton's Batman by asking the question, "Now, you wanna get nuts? C'mon, let's get nuts!" — because this is a universe that somehow fits divergent tones and styles like the cheerful goofiness of "Superman" with the horror movie vibes of "Clayface," and it isn't apologizing for it.

Compared to the MCU, a franchise that works because of its consistency, the DCU is finally learning from its source material instead of trying to force it to fit into the Marvel mold. James Gunn wants the DCU to be writer-driven, and this aligns with the comic book side of the business. It bodes well for both creativity and originality, as this approach is likely to fend off any potential comic book movie fatigue. If everything can coexist and thrive, that means there's something for everyone in the end.