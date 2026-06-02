5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Dutton Ranch
You can't keep a good man or a bad woman down, as "Dutton Ranch" proves. The latest "Yellowstone" spin-off from Taylor Sheridan has already broken a bunch of records on Paramount+, and as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip's (Cole Hauser) latest adventures continue to play out, fans who need more than a once-a-week visit with everyone's favorite tough-minded ranchers are probably looking for another series with similar vibes.
If you want a series that feels like "Dutton Ranch" — shows that combine family drama with forbidden love, business politics, the weight of family legacy and nefarious legal derring do — then this list is bound to have something you'll enjoy. There are soaps centered on families and family legacies, crime dramas with a western flair, and plenty of dark drama laced with violence. Here's a list of five more shows that are a lot like "Dutton Ranch" that should be on your radar.
Dallas
"Dallas" is the granddaddy of nighttime soaps. It had America in its chokehold during the 1970s and 1980s, with the dastardly deeds of J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman) keeping the whole world on its toes. The show definitely sets the tone for series like "Dutton Ranch" and its parent program, "Yellowstone," with its forever-feuding family and its bloody-minded business plots. It was popular enough to inspire two reunion movies and a sequel series — definitely not bad for a tough-minded CBS drama that refused to die.
The series centers on the Ewing family — the aforementioned scion and de facto leader, J.R.; idealistic younger brother, Bobby (Patrick Duffy); Lucy (Charlene Tilton), Bobby and J.R.'s rebellious and spoiled teenage niece; and the elders of the family — sweet natured Miss Ellie (Barbara Bel Geddes) and wise Jock (Jim Davis). Bobby is recently married to the innocent Pam Barnes (Victoria Principal) and J.R. frequently cheats on his alcoholic wife, Sue Ellen (Linda Gray). The family runs Ewing Oil and frequently deal with the Barnes clan, with whom they have a long-running feud. Much danger and ballyhoo promptly occurs. And of course, "Dallas" launched the eternal question: Who shot J.R.?
Longmire
A neo-western with an extremely strong storyline and a sense of close-knit but sprawling community, the "Longmire" timeline does a lot of the things "Yellowstone" tried to do, with a much clearer and better-defined storyline for its indigenous characters. "Dutton Ranch" fans will appreciate the show's similar set of themes as well as its nuance.
In Absaroka County, Wyoming, it is widower Walt Longmire's (Robert Taylor) job to lay down the law. Nothing is ever easy for Walt, who has to cope with complex legal entanglements that often occur with residents who live on the nearby Cheyenne reservation. Fortunately, Walt is also friends with Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), a member of the local tribal police, who offers Walt insight and assistance he'd normally not have access to. Together, they puzzle out important issues to the community, such as that of Jacob Nighthorse (A Martinez), a prominent local casino order who is tied to several unsolved crimes.
Landman
Of all of the series Taylor Sheridan has created since the success of "Yellowstone," "Landman" has the emotion and aesthetic that comes closest to what "Dutton Ranch" offers up. Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) is the titular landman for an oil company called M-Tex, where he's also the vice president. He's in partnership with his longtime friend, Monty (Jon Hamm) whose health problems threaten the company's health and future. Tommy finds himself climbing into bed with several scummy parties in a desperate bid at keeping M-Tex afloat.
Meanwhile, he deals with some major conflict on the home front from his rebellious teen daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), his ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and his aging father, T.L. (Sam Elliott). With family, dirty business dealings, life in the scorched oil fields of Dallas, and a family's struggle against forces that are far greater than anything they've been up against before, audiences love what Tommy Norris and his clan provide.
Justified
"Justified" is another story that ought to please "Dutton Ranch" fans with its cutthroat characters and dark Western world. Entrenched as firmly in Kentucky as "Dutton Ranch" is in Texas, its tale of good versus evil is complex and thoughtful in ways that anyone who has ever rooted for Beth Dutton will adore.
The series focuses on Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a U.S. Marshall who isn't afraid to break the rules to get what he wants. He's a cowboy through and through — the kind of guy Rip would just love. But he's broken so many rules that he's become quite a difficult case for his superiors to handle. Raylan has participated in multiple quick-draw stand-offs, and the last one — with Miami mobster Tommy Bucks — has grounded him in his Kentucky hometown. His first case there embeds him deep in the life of the powerful Crowder family, specifically the criminal Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), who finds himself in a rivalry with Raylan. There's only room enough in Kentucky for one of these guys, and Raylan is bound and determined to drive Boyd off.
Animal Kingdom
"Dutton Ranch" is laden with tough, overweening, and uncompromising matriarchs — from Beth to Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), they proudly sport their own agendas and have no qualms about killing to make sure their families stay safe. Beulah would revere a woman like Janine "Smurf" Cody (Ellen Barkin), a ball-busting toughie who's a little too involved in the lives of her sons. "Animal Kingdom" is all about Janine's criminal enterprise and how her entire family suffers thanks to her need for control. A valuable lesson for Beth and Beulah alike.
When the show opens, "Smurf" has just taken in her grandson, Joshua "J" Cody (Finn Cole), in the wake of the death of her only daughter. J soon begins to adjust to life in the off-kilter, crime-driven Cody clan and becomes acquainted with his many uncles. Andrew "Pope" Cody (movie and TV star Shawn Hatosy) is the unstable eldest; Craig (Ben Robson) is the heedless party-hearty middle child; and Deran Cody (Jake Weary) dreams of creating a legitimate business and breaking away from Smurf's control. At the center of the mess is Baz (Scott Speedman), Smurf's enforcer, who has a close connection to J's mom. J soon has to figure out where his loyalties lie and what kind of man he wants to be.