5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Dutton Ranch

You can't keep a good man or a bad woman down, as "Dutton Ranch" proves. The latest "Yellowstone" spin-off from Taylor Sheridan has already broken a bunch of records on Paramount+, and as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip's (Cole Hauser) latest adventures continue to play out, fans who need more than a once-a-week visit with everyone's favorite tough-minded ranchers are probably looking for another series with similar vibes.

If you want a series that feels like "Dutton Ranch" — shows that combine family drama with forbidden love, business politics, the weight of family legacy and nefarious legal derring do — then this list is bound to have something you'll enjoy. There are soaps centered on families and family legacies, crime dramas with a western flair, and plenty of dark drama laced with violence. Here's a list of five more shows that are a lot like "Dutton Ranch" that should be on your radar.