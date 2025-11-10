Why Scott Speedman's Baz Left Animal Kingdom

Baz (Scott Speedman) was the right-hand man of Janine "Smurf" Cody (Ellen Barkin) during the first two seasons of "Animal Kingdom," but fans were shocked when the character was shot to death during the Season 2 finale — on Smurf's orders. This left a big hole in the cast for the rest of the show's run, which was ultimately filled with flashbacks in which Baz was played by another actor. At the time, Speedman's departure was blamed on creative choices.

"The series is based on the Australian film by David Michod and the Baz character dies in the first 15 minutes of the movie. So that's where we thought we were going and then we realized we had more material for Baz, more stories we wanted to tell, so we put it off a little bit," explained executive producer John Wells to Entertainment Weekly. He added that Speedman was warned that his role would not last for the entire span of the show, so he was braced for Baz's death.

But there might have been a different reason for Speedman's departure. During a profile of Barkin published by The Huffington Post after Smurf met her maker during Season 4, it was revealed that Speedman wasn't written out of the show — he asked to leave to pursue other projects and was killed off without further problems. In any event, the actor has definitely managed to keep his career going since "Animal Kingdom" closed shop.