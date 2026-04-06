Dutton Ranch: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Spin-Off Series
After a brief respite, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) are back in a brand-new series. "Dutton Ranch" is set to undo the couple's well-earned happy ending in "Yellowstone," putting them squarely in the crosshairs of some awful people and some ugly situations. It's a Taylor Sheridan TV show, which means that one can expect plenty of death, mayhem, and ugliness to fill the screen as the couple try to start over in South Texas.
"Yellowstone" fans have already had the pleasure of watching "Marshals" debut and succeed, and having been updated on Kayce (Luke Grimes), they're likely quite curious about what his sister Beth and her loyal husband Rip have been up to. Where can you watch the show, what is it about, and who will be starring in it? Here's everything viewers need to know about "Dutton Ranch" before it makes its big debut.
When will Dutton Ranch be released?
"Dutton Ranch" hits Paramount+ on Friday, May 15, 2026. Two episodes will drop on that date, with one landing on the service every Friday evening afterward. The series is nine episodes long so it will conclude on July 3, 2026 if the plan to drop an episode weekly remains in place. Episodes will be up and ready to stream by 8pm ET/PT on the night they're posted.
Each outing will last for roughly an hour, and they'll also air on the Paramount Network, for those who don't want to commit to subscribing to a streaming service. There's no word as of this writing if CBS will pick up the show to air it over the latter part of the summer, as they have with multiple other Taylor Sheridan universe series like "Yellowstone" and "Lawman: Bass Reeves."
Who is in the cast of Dutton Ranch?
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will of course be back as Beth and Rip, respectively, reprising their roles from "Yellowstone." They will be joined by Finn Little, who returns to the part of Carter, an orphaned young boy who worked as a trainee cowboy on John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ranch and has been quasi-adopted as a son by the couple.
Otherwise, the story is littered with fresh new faces. Annette Bening plays Beulah Jackson, a powerful Texas ranch owner who seems destined to clash with Beth. Ed Harris plays a kind-hearted, salt-of-the-Earth old gent named Everett McKinney, a veteran and a veterinarian. Berto Colón is a cowboy named Miguel, and Hart Denton is Chet, who works for a neighboring ranch.
The cast also includes Juan Pablo Raba as Joaquin, a ranch worker and problem solver; Jai Courtney as Rob-Will, an intimidating ranch foreman; J.R. Villarreal as Azul, a wrangler who basically becomes to Rip what Rip was to John Dutton; Marc Menchaca as Zachariah, a convict looking for a fresh start; and Natalie Alyn Lind (Dana Caldwell from "The Goldbergs") as the wild-at-heart Oreana, who sounds like a possible first crush for young Carter. James Eddie (Tommy), Sterlin English (Austin Lewis) and Josh Stewart (Sherriff Wade) round out the cast.
What is Dutton Ranch about?
"Dutton Ranch" takes place soon after the ending of "Yellowstone." We learn that Beth, Rip, and Carter have left Montana to establish a new life in South Texas. There, Beth and Rip will continue their relationship as they try to start up a brand-new ranching empire. Unfortunately for them, they run into conflict thanks to their inhospitable neighbors, who have interests and cattle of their own to look out for. The official logline reads:
"As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."
In short, it looks like Beth and Rip will be bumping up against some pretty determined baddies who have deep roots in the state and a lot of loyalty to their own families. They sound like funhouse mirror versions of the Duttons, which should make for an interesting contrast to behold. Will Beth and Rip be bested by the locals and leave with their tails between their legs, or will they manage to get a foothold in the area?
Who is writing and directing Dutton Ranch?
Like "Marshals" before it, "Dutton Ranch" will have a full writer's room. Taylor Sheridan is not listed as a director or a scribe for the series. He has instead received a "based on characters created by" credit alongside John Linson and will act as an executive producer. Chad Feehan created the series and wrote the pilot episode. Other writers include Hilary Bettis, Hayley Tibbenham Writer, J. Todd Scott, K.C. Scott, and Jacob Forman.
Frequent "Yellowstone" universe director Christina Alexandra Voros will also helm multiple segments of "Dutton Ranch" — she's slated to head Episode 1 and Episode 9. Greg Yaitanes, Jessica Lowrey, and Phil Abraham will shepherd episodes, as well. The show will be executive produced by Feehan, Sheridan, Linson, and Voros alongside David C. Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox, as well as co-stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.
Will Dutton Ranch cross over with Marshals?
"Dutton Ranch" is one of several "Yellowstone" spin-offs. There are two prequel series so far, with more in development. Currently, we have "1883," about the first Duttons to arrive and settle in Montana, and "1923," which centers on life for Beth's great-grandparents and their contemporaries. Running alongside "Dutton Ranch" in the "Yellowstone" timeline is "Marshals," which follows the further adventures of Beth's brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he deals with being a widower and working for the law, trying to be a good-hearted straight arrow with his past constantly breathing down his neck.
Will Kayce and Beth ever see each other again? Spencer Hudnut, the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of "Marshals," is absolutely open to the two shows crossing over someday. "I think if the stars aligned that would be pretty cool to have Beth and Rip in our world," Hudnut told The Hollywood Reporter. "Luke and I have talked about it. I think it's really just having these two productions, and trying to figure that out would be the challenge. But I certainly think the 'Yellowstone' audience deserves seeing Kayce and his sister together, again, at some point. They ended 'Yellowstone' at a really good place, and they both have lost so much family that it would seem like their bond would be even stronger than ever."
Is there a trailer for Dutton Ranch?
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for the latest "Yellowstone" spin-off on March 23, 2026. The "Dutton Ranch" trailer suggests there are dark times ahead for Rip and Beth, teasing a violent tone with shots of speeding cars, fast horses, and guns being brandished. There's a particularly ominous scene in which Rip eyeballs a body that's only been partially buried.
There's also a montage of moments in which Beth and Rip sit on their new front porch and decompress after a long day and Beth kisses Rip, among many other scenes. The trailer is set to the tune of "Till I Collapse" by Eminem, with things getting more and more intense as the trailer proceeds.
Beth is later seen talking to Beulah in what appears to be a study. "A legacy is a beautiful thing," Beth observes, "but only if it survives." A combined threat and reflection about the withering of the Dutton family tree, to be sure. The final visual, fittingly, features Beth and Rip walking away from a storage unit that's in flames.
Where can you watch Yellowstone to prepare for Dutton Ranch?
If you want to catch up on Beth and Rip's pre-"Dutton Ranch" life, you have several ways to watch "Yellowstone." The mothership series is streaming exclusively on Peacock, and episodes can be bought individually at any digital retailer. The prequel shows "1883" and "1923" are only available on Paramount+. All three series air occasionally on The Paramount Network, as will "Dutton Ranch."
If you want to keep up with what Kayce is doing while Beth and Rip blaze a trail through Texas, "Marshals" airs every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. Episodes are added to Paramount+ on Mondays. "Marshals" is also available on-demand from Pluto TV (which only carries the four most recent episodes at a time) as well as the official CBS website with proof of cable subscription. With all of those options on the table, it's easy enough to become well-versed in the world of the Duttons.