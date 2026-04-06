Dutton Ranch: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

"Dutton Ranch" is one of several "Yellowstone" spin-offs. There are two prequel series so far, with more in development. Currently, we have "1883," about the first Duttons to arrive and settle in Montana, and "1923," which centers on life for Beth's great-grandparents and their contemporaries. Running alongside "Dutton Ranch" in the "Yellowstone" timeline is "Marshals," which follows the further adventures of Beth's brother Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he deals with being a widower and working for the law, trying to be a good-hearted straight arrow with his past constantly breathing down his neck.

Will Kayce and Beth ever see each other again? Spencer Hudnut, the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of "Marshals," is absolutely open to the two shows crossing over someday. "I think if the stars aligned that would be pretty cool to have Beth and Rip in our world," Hudnut told The Hollywood Reporter. "Luke and I have talked about it. I think it's really just having these two productions, and trying to figure that out would be the challenge. But I certainly think the 'Yellowstone' audience deserves seeing Kayce and his sister together, again, at some point. They ended 'Yellowstone' at a really good place, and they both have lost so much family that it would seem like their bond would be even stronger than ever."