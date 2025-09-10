5 Best Shawn Hatosy Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Shawn Hatosy has plenty of roles on his resume, from the 1998 sci-fi horror "The Faculty" to Peabody-winning television shows. The actor has recently been in the spotlight because of his character in HBO's popular medical drama "The Pitt" or because he's part of the cast of Fox's "Rescue: HI-Surf," but his career actually goes back decades.

Zombie fans might know him as Corporal Andrew Adams in "Fear the Walking Dead," and crime procedural enthusiasts may recognize him from episodes of "Law & Order," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami," or "Longmire." On the silver screen, he's been a part of coming-of-age films like "All Over Me" and "Anywhere but Here," thrillers like "The Lazarus Project" and "11:14," and the biopics "Factory Girl" and "Unstoppable."

Long story short, Hatosy has done a bit of everything, which can be a bit overwhelming if you are trying to dive into his back catalogue. If you're trying to decide which of his projects to see first, these are the five best to add to your watchlist. We've determined these rankings based on the quality of Hatosy's performance and its importance to the overall film, and audience reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb.