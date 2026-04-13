Zendaya's Rejected Euphoria Season 3 Pitch Was Way Better Than What We Got

Contains spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3, Episode 1 – "Ándale"

This article contains discussions of addiction.

Back in 2024, Variety ran an exclusive article about the battle to "save" the HBO series "Euphoria," created and controlled by Sam Levinson. In that report, the outlet noted that, despite a ton of filming delays for the show's third season — for context, Season 2 aired back in 2022 — HBO and Levinson were determined to forge ahead with Season 3. How they were going to do that, though, seems to be the question. What we got was a five-year time jump, taking characters like Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), and Maddy Perez (Alexia Demie) out of high school and into the "real world." Apparently, Zendaya had other ideas ... and they sound awesome.

According to Variety reporters Kate Aurthur and Tatiana Siegel — who co-authored this report — Zendaya "offered Levinson significant input for where she'd like Season 3 to go," and her ideas sound genuinely great. She pitched a premise in which Rue, who is now sober as a young woman in her 20s, would be a pregnancy surrogate – but that sadly didn't pass muster with the network. To be fair to Levinson, even his first attempt, where Rue became a private detective (which sounds very "Veronica Mars"), was turned down by HBO.

This Variety article specifies that, at the time, Levinson was taking a third crack at the third season. Now that Season 3 is out in the world, what did we get? Honestly, we got a sensationalized, shock-value centered, and outright outlandish attempt to bring these characters into their early 20s, and it's all too easy to imagine a world where the "private detective" or "pregnancy surrogate" plotlines got to turn this season of "Euphoria" around. Sadly, that isn't the world we got.