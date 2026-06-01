Does Zendaya's Rue Bennett Die In The Euphoria Season 3 Finale?

This article contains discussions of addiction.

Contains spoilers for "Euphoria" Season 3 Episode 8 — "In God We Trust"

The third season of "Euphoria" has been a wild ride, to say the least. After a five-year time jump, we catch up with our favorite gang of teenagers turned grownups Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Cassie and Lexi Howard (Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow), Maddy Perez (Alexia Demie), and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), especially after Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs dies in the season's penultimate episode "Rain or Shine." So what happens to Rue?

She dies, and sadly, it feels pre-ordained. After completing a job for her dangerous boss Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), she's given a bottle of prescription painkillers, which happen to be the source of her long-standing addiction. Even though she hallucinates a reunion with her mother Leslie Bennett (Nika King) and a world where Fezco O'Neill (the late Angus Cloud) escaped from prison, Rue overdoses on those painkillers. Because Rue was staying with her sponsor and friend Ali (Colman Domingo), this happens on Ali's couch, and he wants vengeance for his fallen friend.

Ali achieves that by bringing a sawed-off shotgun to Alamo's club, killing Alamo's lieutenant G (Marshawn Lynch), and screaming that he just wants Alamo to pay for his crimes. He achieves that, largely because Alamo's lieutenant Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) quietly emptied the bullets out of Alamo's gun, rendering him defenseless. Afterwards, he goes to the Texas homestead where Rue hoped to build her life alongside a religious family and prays with them, only to envision Rue at the head of the table. "God bless us all," she says off-camera, and the screen fades to black.