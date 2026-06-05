5 Action Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

Few movie stars have ever had the screen command of Steve McQueen, and it feels right that he'd be a recipient of the coveted four-star Roger Ebert review. "Bullitt," released in 1968, has all the great cop movie hallmarks you'd expect from the era. The plot isn't anything special — a typical story of mobsters taking one too many risks and police officers chewing scenery to put them behind bars, or six feet under. McQueen brings the star power, but it's the work of director Peter Yates, specifically the legendary car chase finale, that "Bullitt" is most often praised for these days.

Ebert called the film "the best action movie of recent years" in 1968 — a huge compliment given that those recent years included "Thunderball" and John Wayne's "El Dorado." Even back when the movie came out, years before retrospective criticism turned the climax into a museum exhibit, the car chase was already the major point of focus.

"'Bullitt,' as everybody has heard by now, also includes a brilliant chase scene," Ebert wrote in his review. "McQueen (doing his own driving) is chased by, and chases, a couple of gangsters up and down San Francisco's hills. They slam into intersections, bounce halfway down the next hill, scrape by half a dozen near-misses, sideswipe each other, and leave your stomach somewhere in the basement for about 11 minutes."