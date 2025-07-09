How To Watch The Indiana Jones Movies In Order

There are few adventure heroes who can even remotely compare to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones. Whether you simply love the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" or enjoy each and every installment in the Indy franchise, there's something for everybody in these swashbuckling, action-packed adventure romps. Inspired by many of the classic film serials that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg grew up watching, Indiana Jones is a character who continues to delight both modern and newer audiences. But with five different movies out there, the question remains: what order should one watch these films in? Believe it or not, you won't find the answer in a museum.

The very first Indiana Jones film, "Raiders of the Lost Ark," hit theaters in 1981, and it quickly took the world by storm. Only a few years later, a sequel was released, then another. After the original trilogy, nearly two decades passed before we saw Indy on the big screen again, and a follow-up to that adventure took another 15 years to become a cinematic reality. It's hard to believe that such a beloved character would struggle to find his way to theaters, but that's just how it goes sometimes. Still, when considering these five live-action adventures, there's only one order you should watch the series in: their release order. Here are the films in the order that audiences first experienced them:

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981)

"Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984)

"Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989)

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008)

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" (2023)

With this order in mind, let's dive into why the release order is the correct way to watch the Indiana Jones movies.