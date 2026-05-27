5 Horror Movies That Received A Perfect Rating From Roger Ebert

As one of the most famous movie critics of all time, Roger Ebert's opinion mattered. Whether those in the film industry admitted it or not, receiving a perfect score from Ebert was the ultimate endorsement. The best part? He wasn't a movie snob who looked down on one genre more than another, giving everything a fair shot — including horror.

In fact, Ebert dished out his perfect four-star rating to a few horror movies. Some of the recipients may surprise readers, but others are widely acknowledged as the best in class. Even so, it's fascinating to ponder Ebert's comments about these films decades later. His words of praise remain powerful today, encouraging readers to add his favorite movies to their watchlists and relive the experience.

With that said, let's check out the five horror movies that received a perfect rating from Roger Ebert and also what he said about them. Be prepared to fall in love with these films all over again and give them your own thumbs-up!