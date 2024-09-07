Why Hollywood Abandoned Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr. landed the role of Iron Man in the MCU thanks to a combination of Jon Favreau's determination and the actor's own ability. Tony Stark is a brilliant but complicated character who has more than his share of demons and childhood issues, and "Iron Man" director Favreau realized that Downey would be the perfect person to portray the character in the 2008 movie. The studio was keenly aware of Downey's reputation and was hesitant to cast him, but Favreau championed the actor all the way to the audition — and after RDJ got a chance to read for the role, he was undeniable. Combine "Iron Man" with an Academy Award-nominated performance in "Tropic Thunder," and it's easy to see why 2008 was a big year in Downey's redemption arc.

At the time, there was no way of knowing what the MCU would become or how instrumental Downey would be in its development. Nevertheless, the importance of the "Iron Man" opportunity wasn't lost on the actor after spending years in professional and personal wilderness. "I am thrilled to have made this movie with Jon," Downey told The New York Times in 2008. "I seem to have been the person who's had to wait the longest for this kind of gratification. It took a while. ['Chaplin' director] Richard Attenborough told me that one day your ambition will supersede all of these other impulses you have, and that will help set you straight."

It's not hard to agree with Attenborough. After embracing sobriety, Downey has spent years as the MCU's franchise player, won an Academy Award, and for his next act has even agreed to return to the superhero universe as fan-favorite supervillain Doctor Doom.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).