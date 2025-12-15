How Stephen King Reacted To Rob Reiner's Misery And Stand By Me Movies

Veteran horror author Stephen King isn't shy when it comes to discussing films and TV shows based on his work. King has shared his feelings on his most awful movie adaptions, and he isn't even fond of some of the most beloved flicks based on his stories, famously hating Stanley Kubrick's version of "The Shining" despite it being critically acclaimed. But that didn't stop late filmmaker Rob Reiner from taking a swing at not one, but two King adaptations over the course of his career — "Stand by Me" and "Misery." So what did the evidently difficult to please author think of Reiner's efforts? As it turns out, King was a huge fan of both of Reiner's adaptations.

"Stand by Me" was released in 1986 and is based on King's novella "The Body," following four boys (Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, and Jerry O'Connell) who set out to find a dead body they heard about and end up going on a life-changing adventure in the process. Reiner followed that up just four years later with "Misery," adapting King's novel of the same name about a romance novelist (James Caan) who gets into an accident and is subsequently kidnapped by a mentally unstable fan (Kathy Bates). They're two very different stories and the film versions have distinct flavors, but King was blown away by Reiner's work in both instances.