5 Binge-Worthy '90s TV Shows You Won't Be Able To Stop Watching

It's safe to say the 1990s were the last golden age of network television. By the decade's end, cable giant HBO struck a fatal blow to the broadcast networks with "The Sopranos," which was unencumbered by content restrictions of intimacy, violence, and language. Throughout the 2000s, cable became the home of prestige TV; and by the 2010s, the dawn of streaming all but destroyed network TV as a place for creative expression. However, you can log onto any streaming service and you'll find a ton of '90s shows available to watch at any given time. That's because the best TV shows of the 1990s are endlessly rewatchable, which is why you'll often find them playing in syndication on the very networks that made broadcast TV go the way of the dinosaur.

Here are five binge-worthy '90s TV shows you won't be able to stop watching. These shows run the gamut from single-camera dramas to multi-camera sitcoms, encompassing science fiction, horror, and romantic comedy. These shows have stood the test of time, and have influenced generations of TV showrunners. In fact, it's safe to say that all five of these programs have inspired what can now be considered prestige TV, even though they premiered at a time when such a concept seemed laughable. Yet, in their own way, each of these shows proved that TV could be just as artistically fulfilling as cinema, even if it was made for the small screen. So put down your remote, because once you start watching these shows, you won't be able to stop.