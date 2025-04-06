Before there was anything else on TV, there was comedy. Sitcoms and variety shows have been running in various iterations for more than 70 years, giving people the one thing that always seems to be in short supply: joy. In making this list, we first looked at TV shows and their tracked popularity with critics and audiences. There are a lot of shows that audiences have loved, though, so we had to narrow down our criteria. For one thing, we considered the legacy of the show. Newer shows have the benefit of recency bias, so it's important to offset that by paying attention to TV comedies that have been foundational in culture and humor.

Next we considered consistency. Which TV comedies maintained their highest level of quality for the longest amount of time? We also specified the difference between a comedy and a drama with funny moments. While "The Bear" may have won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series, it's not really a comedy, with all of the most important pieces of the show driven by elements of drama and tragedy. Comedy on a show like "The Bear" is the extra little bit that viewers get from watching a dramatic series with versatile actors and writers. Comedy on a show like "Schitt's Creek," which won the same award in 2020, is both the journey and the destination. The endgame in a true comedy series is always to make the viewer laugh above all else.