Stephen King's 10 Best Movies Of All Time Need To Be On Your Watchlist

Inspiration doesn't happen in a vacuum. Even Stephen King, the writer responsible for hundreds of tales woven through short stories, novellas, novels, films, mini-series, and TV shows, has his favorite sources of inspiration. The author, who first began keeping a movie log back in 1994, has never been shy about sharing his own favorite films for the world to enjoy. And much like the wider body of his own work, that list goes far beyond horror.

Writing for Entertainment Weekly in 2007, King discussed his relationship with cinema. The King of Horror recalled the emotional weight of watching Bambi's mother die, wishing he was William Holden in "Picnic," and realizing the power of good drama and stripped down of gimmicks as he first took in "The Hustler." "['The Hustler'] was the one that made me understand that good acting could change lives, and great acting might be able to change the world," the author said.

While a more complete list of King's top movie picks would include adaptations of his own works like "Stand by Me," "The Green Mile," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "Misery," the writer shared his 10 favorite movies (in no particular order) on X in 2025. If you love good cinema as much as King does, be sure to add these picks to your watchlist.