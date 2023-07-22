Whatever Happened To Ali MacGraw?

Few actors have shot to stardom as quickly as Ali MacGraw did in the 1970s, only to disappear just as quickly. A former model and photography assistant, MacGraw turned to acting in the late 1960s and gained fame for 1969's "Goodbye, Columbus," which won her the Golden Globe for most promising female newcomer. Her next film, 1970's "Love Story," turned her into a megastar.

The treacly drama about an upper-crust law student (Ryan O'Neal) who falls in love with a dying artist (MacGraw) was one of Paramount Pictures' big hits produced at the time when MacGraw's then-husband, Robert Evans, ran the studio. Lines like "Love means never having to say you're sorry" entered the popular lexicon, while the term "Ali MacGraw's Disease" came to define, as Roger Ebert put it, any ailment where "the only symptom is that the patient grows more beautiful until finally dying." The film became the year's highest box office earner and got seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. MacGraw snagged a bid as best actress and won that same category at the Golden Globes.

Yet MacGraw's meteoric rise seemed to stall after the release of her next film, 1972's "The Getaway," which became a tabloid sensation due to a very public love affair with her co-star, movie legend Steve McQueen. After divorcing Evans and marrying McQueen, MacGraw left the screen for six years, and she only appeared in a handful of films and TV projects before exiting the spotlight for good. It leads one to wonder: Whatever happened to Ali MacGraw?