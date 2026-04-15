10 Sci-Fi Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Science fiction has been one of the most prolific genres of film, dating back to 1902's "A Trip to the Moon." Over time, the genre developed to encompass various sub-genres dealing with everything from robotics and time travel to space exploration and dinosaur cloning. Some of the largest film franchises of all time are sci-fi films, including the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Star Wars," and many other popular series.

Because the genre is so widespread, it also includes some of the greatest films ever made. While there are plenty of franchises to choose from, for this list, we've identified one-offs or rare examples from smaller franchises as the sci-fi movies everyone needs to watch at least once. These are the films that define the genre, as they introduced key elements that influenced filmmakers who followed with their own sci-fi interpretations.

Each of these science fiction films is excellent, and each stands on its own merit. They're the sci-fi movies everyone needs to see because they are fundamentally demonstrative of what the genre can entail, and each one makes brilliant use of available special effects technology to tell an amazing story that everyone must experience at least once.