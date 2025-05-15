The First Sequel To Win The Best Picture Oscar Is A Beloved Crime Epic

In 1974, Paramount Pictures released "The Godfather Part II," a prestige sequel featuring the original film's creative team and an ensemble cast led by Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Diane Keaton. It quickly rose to become, just like its predecessor, one of the most acclaimed movies of the 1970s, and in 1975 became the first sequel to win the Oscar for best picture.

This was a big deal, and not just because it continued the reign of success that launched with "The Godfather." In the 1970s, sequels were not as common as they are now, though they were still a key piece of the release calendar. Sequels were usually reserved for genre pictures meant to attract a wide, often younger, audience. They were reserved for monster movies, which began with films like "Bride of Frankenstein" in the 1930s, and adventure films, like the James Bond franchise.

In the world of prestige cinema, sequels were much rarer, but Paramount saw an opportunity to continue "The Godfather" story, and director Francis Ford Coppola saw an opportunity to exercise more creative control to create a different kind of follow-up film that would maintain the standard of quality set by "The Godfather." The result was not just a great sequel, not just an Oscar winner, but one of the best films of all time. So, let's take a closer look at how "The Godfather Part II" pulled it off.