The Day Of The Jackal Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

British spy thriller series "The Day of the Jackal" really hit the mark upon its debut in 2024, scoring solid reviews from critics and audiences alike. The show features Eddie Redmayne as the sharpshooting and mysterious assassin known as the Jackal, who struggles to find a work-life balance between spending time with his wife, Nuria (Úrsula Corberó), and his freelance escapades of putting bullets through his targets' heads.

The first season of the show sees him engaging in a cat-and-mouse game with MI6 officer Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch), who wants to bring him to justice for his many, many crimes. It concluded on a shocking note that changed the dynamic of the series and left viewers hungry for more. For everyone who has been watching the best shows like "The Days of the Jackal" to fill the void, the good news is that it's set to return for more action and thrills.

In a Sky TV social media post, Redmayne confirmed that another outing as the character was on the horizon for him, adding, "If there's one thing that the Jackal can't stand, it's a loose end." But will the second season take cues from Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel of the same name? And who will be involved in the sophomore outing? Here's everything we know about "The Day of the Jackal" Season 2 so far.