The Day Of The Jackal Review: Great Start, But Grows Too Silly

"The Day of the Jackal" is a known quantity in Hollywood thanks to the 1973 movie of the same name, which is also considered one of the best cop movies of all time. Directed by Fred Zinnemann and based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth, that movie centered around an assassin called the Jackal (Edward Fox) who is hired by the terrorist organization OAS to kill Charles de Gaulle. There are echoes of the 1973 movie in Peacock's modern day "The Day of the Jackal" TV show, including the names the assassin uses and a redo of a scene involving a gun and a melon. But otherwise, the stories are quite different.

The series "The Day of the Jackal" starts, appropriately enough, with a murder. While initially it looks like the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) is going after the head of a company, he only shoots the man in the leg. This is because the person the Jackal was really paid to kill is this man's father, a high-powered political candidate. The Jackal gets him when he goes to the hospital to see his son. In fact, the Jackal hits him in the head from over 3,000 meters away. For those who don't know, that is a very good shot. A shot so good, it's almost inhuman.

This gets him his next job: killing the billionaire Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla), an idealist who is releasing a program called River in which anyone can find out where anyone's finances come from. There are some higher-ups who aren't happy with this development and want River to be shut down; killing UDC, as he prefers to be called, is sure to do it. But the Jackal has to get to him first, and there are many difficulties to doing that. Not least of which is MI6, Britain's answer to the Central Intelligence Agency, and specifically, a particularly dogged agent named Bianca (Lashana Lynch). However, Bianca is dealing with her own difficulties, not the least of which includes her husband and daughter, who don't appreciate the way work occupies all her time. To reveal more would be to go against the spoilers that Peacock has in place, but needless to say, the cat and mouse game between the Jackal and Bianca is just getting warmed up.