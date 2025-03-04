There are many reasons to love the Peacock series "The Day of the Jackal." It has a thrilling plot, one that offers an interpretation of what the political machinations within clandestine organizations might look like. It provides an engaging, cat-and-mouse dynamic between a law enforcement agent and the assassin she's chasing, closely following the mysterious and cold-blooded maneuvers of a world-class murderer. And it's a show that examines the way people justify their ethical failures and manage the high stakes of their job alongside raising and maintaining a family (stakes that are just as high, but in a different way).

Someone might also find themselves taken with the look of "The Day of the Jackal," which is light on dialogue and meticulous in its visual storytelling. Despite the fact that the show is set in the present-day, it stays true to its roots (it's based on a 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth) with a color palette that shifts between cool, metallic tones and a highly saturated warmth when following its titular character. If you like the 2024 series then you should really check out the 1973 movie, given that it's one of the best spy movies of all time, but if it's a similar show you're after, then we've got you covered: These are the 10 best TV shows like "The Day of the Jackal."