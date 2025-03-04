10 Best TV Shows Like The Day Of The Jackal
There are many reasons to love the Peacock series "The Day of the Jackal." It has a thrilling plot, one that offers an interpretation of what the political machinations within clandestine organizations might look like. It provides an engaging, cat-and-mouse dynamic between a law enforcement agent and the assassin she's chasing, closely following the mysterious and cold-blooded maneuvers of a world-class murderer. And it's a show that examines the way people justify their ethical failures and manage the high stakes of their job alongside raising and maintaining a family (stakes that are just as high, but in a different way).
Someone might also find themselves taken with the look of "The Day of the Jackal," which is light on dialogue and meticulous in its visual storytelling. Despite the fact that the show is set in the present-day, it stays true to its roots (it's based on a 1971 novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth) with a color palette that shifts between cool, metallic tones and a highly saturated warmth when following its titular character. If you like the 2024 series then you should really check out the 1973 movie, given that it's one of the best spy movies of all time, but if it's a similar show you're after, then we've got you covered: These are the 10 best TV shows like "The Day of the Jackal."
Andor
It's easy to forget how genre-bending "Andor" is as a television show. Upon first glance it makes sense to label the show as a sci-fi-adventure (setting aside the debate about Star Wars as science fiction or fantasy), but it's also very much a spy thriller. "Andor" is sort of like if "The Day of the Jackal" was set in the Star Wars universe. Both series are about a relatively selfish, self-made, morally-gray character who is attempting to stay alive in a society where monetary wealth determines nearly everything about life. Despite the fact that "The Day of the Jackal" takes place on Earth in contemporary times, the way it depicts the ruling class as a looming, ruthless fact of life is akin to the depiction of the evil Empire.
In "Andor," Cassian (Diego Luna) finds himself more quickly and severely harmed by the ruling element after being brutally incarcerated, and as such his growth arc is far more developed than that of the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne). But, now that Season 2 of "The Day of the Jackal" has been confirmed, it's possible the Jackal will continue down the same path as Cassian. Setting aside the fact that the lead characters are very similar, both "Andor" and "The Day of the Jackal" offer magnificent visuals and a de-emphasis on dialogue, as well as a compelling supporting cast of characters. In our opinion, "Andor" is the greatest Star Wars TV show yet — here's how we ranked them all from worst to best.
Killing Eve
Eddie Redmayne's Jackal approaches his assassination jobs with the icy cool detachment of an android, and it is this lack of visible emotionality that is so compelling. Jodie Comer's Villanelle from the hit show "Killing Eve" tackles her own assigned killings like a delighted teenager getting away with setting off illegal fireworks. That being said, Villanelle is actually just as emotionally detached as the Jackal, but in her personal life; the only time she really feels anything is when she's killing people. There's a bit of juxtaposition between the Jackal's methods and those of Villanelle, but "The Day of the Jackal" and "Killing Eve" actually have a lot in common.
Both shows feature agents with surprisingly gray senses of morality in Eve (Sandra Oh) and Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch), and Villanelle is just as stylish as the Jackal, something that will appeal to fans of "The Day of the Jackal." "Killing Eve" has just as much action and blunt violence, so if that's your cup of tea, you won't be disappointed. If you loved "The Day of the Jackal" but found the lack of humor annoying, this show is ideal: Viewers are much more likely to laugh while watching "Killing Eve," and less likely to be confused about the motivations of the main characters. Even if you've already seen "Killing Eve," it's worth watching more than once.
The Americans
"The Americans" ran on FX for six seasons and paved the way for many of the current-day espionage thrillers that are making waves. The show follows a typical American couple named Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) as they raise their children in 1980s America. Oh, and they're also fully trained KGB spies that have been stationed in D.C. to lead normal American lives. They maintain their cover while also carrying out operations and intelligence gathering for the Soviet Union. "The Americans" earned impeccable reviews and numerous award nominations throughout its run, developing a dedicated following (if you think you're a major fan, see how many of these facts about "The Americans" you know).
"The Americans" is worth watching regardless of its relation to "The Day of the Jackal," but the two shows do feel connected. Both take a more global view of intelligence agencies, avoiding an American point-of-view in their protagonists. The 1980s aesthetic of "The Americans" is present but not in-your-face, which allows it to feel almost as timeless as "The Day of the Jackal." Both shows benefit from top-notch set design and the wardrobe departments knock it out of the park. "The Americans," much like "The Day of the Jackal," also poses interesting questions about morality and perspective. What does it mean to commit violence for your country, or to commit violence against violent people?
Homeland
While "The Day of the Jackal" is following its titular character, it is a sumptuous, visual feast. The Jackal moves about Europe with the assuredness of James Bond and the caution of Jason Bourne, and the camera too seems far more sure of itself and far more likely to take artistic risks. When the show is following Bianca and her ilk, though, the visual spectacle of the show grows dimmer. The camera's artistic perspective is not gone, but it's also not nearly as effective. There is a more gritty, realistic lens that is consistently applied to scenes showing governmental agencies. The same can be said of the Emmy-winning show "Homeland."
Starring Claire Danes as CIA case officer Carrie Mathison, "Homeland" ran for eight seasons on Showtime. The show followed Carrie as she investigated and acted in the interest of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center under the watchful eye of her mentor, Middle East division chief Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). The show was widely popular with both critics and audiences as it was airing and it kept viewers engaged despite its pessimistic leaning. "Homeland" didn't shy away from depicting not only murder and torture, but also the many ways in which governments regularly exploit and abandon their own citizens. If you feel like you need a bit more intel before diving in, here's our explainer of the entire "Homeland" timeline.
Broadchurch
The hit British series "Broadchurch" follows two police investigators, D.I. Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and D.S. Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman), as they seek to solve the murder of a young boy in a small coastal town. The stakes that Hardy and Miller face are markedly smaller than those of the Jackal or Bianca, and yet they feel just as significant, if not more-so, thanks to the tragic story and some incredible acting from the entire cast (Colman and Tennant are remarkable, obviously, but Jodie Whitaker, Arthur Darvill, and the rest of the supporting cast give performances that are just as impeccable).
"Broadchurch" is, in a word, melancholy, and it seems to accept this as a consistent visual theme. The cool, light-washed tones of a seaside town provide an opportunity for quiet-yet-evocative camera work, much like the many beautiful filming locations in "The Day of the Jackal." But the more interesting similarity between the two shows is the emphasis on intimacy. More specifically, their emphasis on the intimacy that needs to exist between a criminal and a crime solver in order for said criminal to be caught. "Broadchurch" doesn't grant this intimacy through the criminal's direct POV, nor the begrudging admiration of its law enforcement protagonists, but rather through the nature of tragedy and trauma as experienced by a small town. It's without a doubt one of the best British TV shows of all time.
Dexter
One of the most fascinating aspects of "The Day of the Jackal" is its thorough depiction of the Jackal's killing process. His methods are so integral to the story that they are the first thing audiences are introduced to in the show. There is a practiced elegance in the Jackal's assassination of an extreme-right German politician named Manfred Fest (Burghart Klaußner). The Jackal's process is meticulously executed and creatively thought-out, and we learn a great deal about him as a person simply from watching the first ten or so minutes of the show. A serial killer's process is a representation of who they are, even if their murders are only serial because they're a contract killer.
Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) from "Dexter" is a serial killer as well, though he is definitely not paid to murder people. Dexter, a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police department, violently kills bad people because he can't resist the urge to do so. While his murderous process is also presented as very meticulous, it is not solely utilitarian like that of the Jackal. Dexter craves the opportunity to spill blood thanks to his psychopathic personality, and the only reason he murders violent criminals is because of his father's pragmatic influence. If the psyche of the Jackal as an assassin and serial killer is something that you found compelling, we highly recommend you check out this dark, award-winning crime drama.
The Fall
"The Fall" is another British crime drama about a discerning-but-misunderstood detective, except this one offers a distinct cat-and-mouse dynamic. The show's protagonist is Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson), who is sent to Northern Ireland to assist in an ongoing murder investigation that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. Gibson discovers that the murder is actually the work of a serial killer who is targeting young, professional women throughout Belfast. Her mandate becomes clear; she and the Police Service of Northern Ireland must find and apprehend the Belfast Strangler (a nickname granted him by the Northern Irish press).
The cat-and-mouse game between the lead law enforcement figure and the criminal is the main crux of "The Fall," and something it has in common with "The Day of the Jackal" is that both shows offer the criminal's perspective. In "The Fall," Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) is a young, handsome father and husband who works as a counselor for the bereaved. Paul also operates as the Belfast Strangler under the cover of darkness. Spector becomes obsessed with DS Gibson and his life deteriorates throughout the show as he fails to successfully compartmentalize both sides of his identity. "The Fall" is a thrilling crime drama and one that is definitely worth your time, especially if you're interested in the psychology of violent criminals and the agents/officers/detectives on their tails.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Like "The Day of the Jackal," Amazon Prime Video's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" heavily utilizes color and sound to carry the weight of the story for a lot of the series, presenting beautiful, complex palettes and invigorating music moments (in the case of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," it's impossible not to love a soundtrack that features everything from Patsy Cline and The Commodores to CJ's "Whoopty"). Both shows avoid answering as many questions as possible for as long as possible in order to build suspense and leave room for character growth. Neither series is afraid to let the scene smolder, regardless of the pace frequently applied to espionage thrillers.
"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is about two young, capable adults who have been recruited by a private intelligence agency. John Smith (Donald Glover) and Jane Smith (Maya Erskine) have to make out that they are married (as married couples are far less suspicious than single adults). They regularly carry out operations for their employer while spending their spare time in a lavish New York City brownstone. It's refreshing to watch a show about espionage that isn't trying to make you solve some kind of convoluted mystery right away. The 2024 series changes everything we know about the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" film from 2005, and it's a great watch for fans of "The Day of the Jackal" looking for something a little lighter.
Slow Horses
If your favorite part of "The Day of the Jackal" is its depiction of cutthroat intelligence professionals and wealthy decision-makers, then you will love "Slow Horses." The series follows a young man named River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) who has been placed in a dead-end, low-risk assignment at MI5's Slough House, whose agents are derogatorily referred to as "slow horses." Slough House is run by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a man with a storied MI5 career history who became reluctant to oversee field agents in dangerous situations. Cartwright was placed in Slough House after making a lethal error during an operation simulation, an error he believes was actually due to the machinations of his MI5 colleague James Webb (Freddie Fox).
It's not as simple as that, of course, and the plot of "Slow Horses" becomes very complicated very quickly. A-list actor Gary Oldman has referred to the filming of "Slow Horses" as "a little daunting," both due to the complexity of the show's content and Oldman's unfamiliarity with shooting television. "Slow Horses" has aired four critically acclaimed seasons on Apple TV+, each featuring its own contained mystery alongside an ongoing, overarching plot exploring corruption, sabotage, and adversarial relationships within MI5. Bianca from "The Day of the Jackal" would fit right in with erudite, cynical characters like Oldman's Lamb and Deputy Director General of MI5 Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas).
Barry
It might seem strange to recommend a show like "Barry" to someone looking for content that is similar to "The Day of the Jackal" when "The Day of the Jackal" has basically no comedic elements, but then again, "Barry" has far fewer than you might think. While the show was often labelled as a comedy, especially during the awards season, it is actually a fairly desolate portrait of an incredibly traumatized person. Titular character Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) is a paid killer like the Jackal, but his life is nowhere near as glamorous. Not only is Barry not a globetrotting assassin with a closet full of cashmere and suede, but he is also essentially alone in the world. Watching "Barry" is sort of like getting a window into what the Jackal's life might have been had he been faced with relentless tragedy.
Really, "Barry" is just a show that is far more committed to realism than "The Day of the Jackal." It has never shied away from forcing both its characters and its audience to face bitter truths. Right from the beginning it is bleak and painful, especially in one particular Season 1 scene where Barry takes the violence too far. Both shows follow contract killers, and both shows depict the bloodshed that comes with the job, and that is why "Barry" is such an apt follow-up to "The Day of the Jackal," especially for viewers who appreciate a bit of dark humor. Plus, it's a chance to marvel at the underappreciated acting chops of Bill Hader, who turns in a career-best performance here.