Geordi La Forge's 5 Best Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes, Ranked

Star Trek writers almost gave Geordi La Forge a wild alien backstory, and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Season 4, Episode 18, "Identity Crisis," will satisfy the curiosity of fans who wish that this were the case, as Geordi finds himself interacting with a species that takes over his body. It's an episode that also expands upon Geordi's silent emotions while focusing on the unspoken bond that happens within away teams.

Geordi and Lieutenant Commander Susanna Leijten (Maryann Plunkett) must try to figure out why members of their former away team have disappeared. While Geordi takes on the bulk of this mission, the first few twists focus on Susanna, who is inhabited by this parasite that turns people into alien-like beings. Geordi feels a sense of duty to Susanna and his previous team, and he knows that he must continue their work while preparing himself for his inevitable transformation, which leads to a mixture of sorrow and anxiety.

The transformation puts Geordi in a position of vulnerability that we haven't seen before. This shocks Susanna, who must figure out how to save the person who usually saves everyone else. LeVar Burton's body language is excellent here as Geordi moves fervently toward Susanna before jerking away and hiding from her as he shakes. The actor's calculated movements are a physical representation of the war in Geordi's mind. It's one of Burton's best performances and it contributes to what is undoubtedly one of the best Geordi episodes.