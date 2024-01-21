Star Trek Almost Gave LeVar Burton's Geordi La Forge A Wild Alien Backstory

While the proposed storyline of Geordi La Forge turning out to be half-alien was ultimately scrapped in its entirety, the character's family life does end up being a point of focus later in the life of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Not only that, but the series also actually sees him become an alien at one point — if only for a little while.

In "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 4, Episode 18, titled "Identity Crisis," Geordi gets caught in the crosshairs of a bizarre alien conspiracy. In the episode, he reunites with a member of an exploration team he was once a part of, only to discover that the alien residents of the planet they once ventured to have infected them with parasites meant to transform them into aliens as well. Indeed, the Enterprise crewmate nearly becomes a permanent alien, though the rest of the team manages to synthesize an antidote to save him just in time.

Meanwhile, Season 7, Episode 3, titled "Interface," puts the story of the La Forge family front and center for one of the saddest "Star Trek" episodes ever. In this installment, Geordi discovers that his mother, Silva (Madge Sinclair), a Starfleet captain, has completely vanished in space alongside her crew. With the help of his crewmates and his father, Edward (Ben Vereen), Geordi works through his grief and ultimately accepts the loss of his mother.