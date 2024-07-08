Why Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Thinks Gene Roddenberry Hated Him As Picard

Throughout the beloved yet occasionally questionable "Star Trek" franchise, numerous actors have become synonymous with their on-screen characters. Alongside such stars as William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock is Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Beginning his tenure with the part on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Stewart has portrayed Picard in multiple films and television shows throughout the years. Thus, he has delivered numerous all-time great moments as Picard and become a franchise icon in the process. Unfortunately, the seasoned actor doesn't feel that the mastermind behind "Star Trek," Gene Roddenberry, quite approved of him in the role (even though he didn't care about another major "The Next Generation" character at all).

According to Stewart during a virtual actor roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Roddenberry made it clear to him from the start that he wasn't his top choice. "My meeting lasted about six minutes, and then it was perfectly clear I was not wanted in that room any time longer. It was Gene who said, 'What the hell? I don't want a bald, middle-aged Englishman,'" Stewart said of Roddenberry's feelings on him from their first meeting in his living room. He further explained that the "Star Trek" creator's sourness on him persisted as "The Next Generation" came together, with dirty looks across the set becoming the norm. Stewart joked, "Somewhere in the cellar of Paramount Pictures, there's a Post-it note which says, 'I do not want to hear Patrick Stewart's name mentioned again ever!' signed Gene Roddenberry."

As much as he laughs about Roddenberry's animosity toward him, Stewart has also expressed deep regret over how their relationship unfolded.